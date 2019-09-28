Sweet Poison: Why Sugar is Ruining Your Health? – 7 Effects of Sugar on The Body!

Share

“One bagel! One Muffin or maybe just one pancake is all I had”, we may think. But all these contain more than 7 teaspoons of sugar which is more than the daily intake of sugar recommended by the World Health Organization.

Want to know how much sugar is too much? Keep your eyes stuck to the screen and scroll down to know the exact recommended sugar intake per day and the hazardous effects of sugar on the body.

Sugars don’t necessarily mean desserts and sweets!

Surprisingly, most of the processed foods like condiments, chips, sauces and packaged bread contain hidden sugars.

Also, the sweetened beverages like sodas, fruit juices, sports drinks are added with artificial sweetening agents like high fructose corn syrup which gives 286 calories for every 100 grams.





Consuming excess sugars can impact our body weight, skin texture, mental health, dental hygiene and also increase the risk of chronic disorders like type-2 diabetes and obesity.

Let’s have a simple glance at how sugars affect our overall health

7 Effects of Sugar on The Body & Some Easy Tips to Curb Your Cravings!

Sugars And Weight Gain

Studies and research suggest that people who drink more sodas, beverages and fruit juices weigh more than the ones who don’t.

This is because of fructose called (HFCS) found in the processed foods which leads to a condition called leptin resistance where leptin – a hunger regulating hormone that signals the brain to stop eating does not respond, thereby leading to weight gain.

Though genetics also has its hand in weight gain and obesity, a typical modern diet which involves the consumption of refined sugars has become the major cause!

Does Sugar Cause Diabetes?

Most of us are perplexed with the question – Does consuming excess sugar during early stages of life cause diabetes? The short answer is Yes! But, there are other factors like lifestyle and genetics which play a major role in the onset of the disease.

Sugars cause resistance to insulin – the hormone that regulates blood sugar levels.





Also, excess sugar consumption can lead to obesity which is one of the risk factors for the development of type-2 diabetes.

Effects of Sugar on Skin and Ageing

Collagen, a protein found in our tissues is majorly responsible for the maintenance of the skin’s elasticity. Collagen production declines as we age which results in the formation of wrinkles.

But, collagen can get damaged at an early age due to the consumption of sugars since they produce certain harmful compounds when combined with proteins in the bloodstream (the process is known as glycation)

These harmful products are called Advanced Glycemic End Products (AGEs) and they are also triggered due to the consumption of foods that are exposed to high temperatures by frying, toasting and grilling them.

Increases Risk of Certain Types of Cancers

Excess sugar consumption is not directly related to the possibility of cancer occurrence but it may cause obesity which raises cancer risk.

Also, excess sugar consumption causes chronic inflammation, a condition that is characterized by a continuous change in the cells which may eventually cause damage to DNA, thereby resulting in cancer.

Studies and researches suggest that added sugar consumption may increase the risk of endometrial cancer, esophageal cancer, pleural cancer and cancer-related to the small intestine.

Makes Your Feel Depressed

What we eat affects our mood, and there is science to back this. Sugars can be found as complex carbohydrates in fruits and vegetables; these are intrinsic sugars and there is no scientific evidence to say that they harm our mental health.

The consumption of complex carbs during the middle ages is known to decrease the depression risk in the long term





However simple sugars found in processed foods like cakes, candies, sodas, pasta can increase the risk of depression due to inflammation.

A chronic Inflammation can result in several disorders including depression.

Causes Tooth Cavities

Occasional consumption of sugars does not cause cavities because the temporary damage is repaired by itself.

However, excess and continuous consumption of sweetened foods causes the bacteria in the mouth to react with sugars from the drinks/eatables, which results in the formation of acids which damage the teeth, thereby resulting in cavities.

Cavities are caused as a result of damaged or weakened tooth enamel which cannot be cured but can only be prevented.

One major step to prevent cavities is to cut down on sugar consumption.

Effects of Sugar on Brain

Apart from depression and inflammation, sugars can also increase your cravings, compelling you to have more! Moreover, sugar addiction can be as intense as the addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Studies and research suggest that sugar addiction can be worse than cocaine addiction.

For some, just picturizing about sugar can release dopamine. Sugar is so addictive that Sugar withdrawal can cause symptoms like insomnia, bloating, headaches, anxiety, lethargy, nausea, and chills.





Sugars are also hidden in sauces, sandwiches, condiments and baked foods. Consuming more than the recommended sugar intake may also cause cognitive disabilities like loss of memory and inability to be attentive and focused.

How Much Sugar To Consume Per Day?

Amount of sugar intake varies based on the calorie intake. For an average adult, consuming 2000 calories per day, the recommended sugar intake would be less than 5% of total calorie intake.

This means that not more than 100 calories should be consumed from sugars.

1 gram of sugar gives you 4 calories. So, 100 calories would be obtained by consuming 25 grams of sugar.

25 grams of sugar translates to 6 teaspoons which are the recommended sugar intake per day for a person who consumes 2000 calorie diet in a day.

Mind you! 6 teaspoons don’t necessarily mean you consume them by the spoon measurement. Drinking a sweetened fruit juice can provide your body with more than 10 teaspoons of sugar.

Processed foods like candies, sodas, granola, condiments, jams and jellies, breakfast cereals, canned fruits, baked goods, packaged bread, frozen junk foods are all added with artificial sugars which make you exceed your daily recommended sugar intake.

The worst thing you can do to your body is to consume more than recommended sugar intake, for it adds to extra calories apart from all above-mentioned health issues.

So, how do you curb your cravings? Here are some simple diet changes.

How to stop consuming excess sugar?