Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma Applaud BCCI Over Decision To Pay Men And Women Equal Fees

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to remove prejudice and pay equal match fees to both male and female cricketers. Actors Anushka Sharma and Taapsee Pannu celebrated this decision on social media. Anushka and Taapsee expressed their satisfaction and welcomed the BCCI’s decision.

“A significant step towards equal compensation for equal effort,” said Taapsee using her Twitter account. I’d want to thank BCCI for setting an excellent example. One person responded to her post by saying, “Hope other sports would follow this example.” Another person commented, “Thanks to BCCI secretary @JayShah for this announcement (hand folded emoji),” in the comment section. Another fan questioned whether it was possible to succeed in Bollywood. Anushka shared a screenshot of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah’s message on Instagram Stories.

Anushka recently posted a red heart emoji on Instagram to mark the occasion of her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli giving Deputy Prime Minister of Australia S Jaishankar his autographed bat. Following India’s victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match on October 23, she, too, sent a touching message to Virat.

Taapsee’s most recent appearance was in Pavail Gulati and Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaara. She will soon be featured in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Chakda Xpress will mark Anushka’s return to the big screen. In January 2022, she made the movie announcement. It will be an introduction to the world of women’s cricket; she teased in an Instagram post, “Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian skipper Jhulan Goswami.”