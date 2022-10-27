Taapsee Pannu Lashes Out At Paps “Aise Mat Karo” As They Block Her Car; Internet Compares Her To Jaya Bachchan!

Veteran actress-turned-politician, Jaya Bachchan does not share a great rapport with the paparazzi. She is quite strict when it comes to obliging for pictures. Time and again, her encounters with paps have hit headlines. And now following her footsteps is another B-town celeb, Taapsee Pannu. Recent outings of the actress have convinced netizens that she is the next Jaya Bachchan. In a recent turn of events, Pannu blew up the shutterbugs after one of them tried to block her from shutting her car gate in order to click her pictures.

As soon as the actress came out of a building, photographers surrounded her with cameras. Taapsee did not stop to pose and while walking towards her car, she said, “Oh my God. Oh my God. Attack mat karo mere pe (Don’t attack me). Phir bolte ho ‘chillate hai’ (Then you will say ‘she screams’).” At this point, a pap tried to stop Taapsee from closing her car door. She got angry and repeatedly asked the person to not do that. “Aisa mat karo,” she was heard saying.

On seeing this, social media users are comparing Taapsee to Jaya Bachchan. “Another version of Jaya Bachhan,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Jaya bachchan part 2.” “Jaisi shakl nhi h usse jada ghamand h..” penned a third user. “Ghamandi bahot zyada ghamandi,” said a netizen.

The bitter-sweet relation of Taapsee with paparazzi is not something new. In the past also, she has got into tussles with camera people. Recently, when she appeared at Ayushmann Khurrana’s Diwali party, a media person requested the Haseen Dilruba actress not to shout at them. In her reply, Taapsee said, “Aap aise harkate nahi karoge toh nahi chillaungi. (I won’t scream if you don’t misbehave with me).”

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu is coming up next with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan.