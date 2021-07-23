While Sonam Kapoor is starring as a blind woman in Sujoy Ghosh’s film Blind, Taapsee Pannu plays a blind woman in Blurr. Blurr is the remake of Julia’s Eyes, a gripping 2010 suspense thriller directed by Guillem Morales. It is turned into a suspense thriller about twin sisters.

On Thursday, Taapsee Pannu, who just unveiled her production business, Outsiders Films, released the first look poster for Blurr, her debut film as a producer. The 33-year-old actress’s first feature was revealed on July 15th as the first in her production slate. Taapsee Pannu will appear in the film as well as produce it.

Moreover, the film’s poster depicts Taapsee with her eyes blindfolded. Taapsee also has her hands over her eyes in the poster. Furthermore, we observe someone else’s hands on Taapsee’s hands. The poster’s black background adds depth and makes it appear even more intriguing. “You haven’t seen it all…As yet,” Taapsee Pannu said besides the poster on Instagram.

Ajay Bahl, a filmmaker, will direct Blurr. Outsiders Films, founded by Taapsee Pannu, will co-produce the film. The film will be released in 2022. The thriller is also likely to feature Gulshan Devaiah in a pivotal part along with a few other promising names. The rest of the cast for the film has yet to be announced by the producers.

However, this is Taapsee’s first time in a dual role. But it’s not the first time she’s done a Spanish remake. Taapsee played the lead in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badlaa, an adaptation of Oriol Paulo’s Spanish film The Invisible Guest. Oriol Paulo has a Blurr connection, which is interesting. Taapsee’s Blurr is based on his original Spanish film Julia’s Eyes, which he wrote.

Blurr is directed by Ajay Bahl whose previous film was the critically acclaimed Article 375. Gulshan Devaiah who plays Taapsee’s leading man in Blurr says, “I am excited to be doing this film. And happy to be working in these difficult times.”