‘That’s all there was to hear’; Actress Taapsee Pannu feels upset on hearing the judgement given by the Chattisgarh High Court.

The Court has held that Sex between the wedded couple does not amount to rape ‘even if by force. But at the same time the Chattisgarh High Court judge, however, has endorsed the charges against the man, because those charges are, ‘carnal intercourse against the order of nature, which is punishable under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

Bas ab yehi sunna baaki tha . https://t.co/K2ynAG5iP6 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 26, 2021

The Chhattisgarh High Court has ruled that sexual intercourse between a husband and his wife cannot be rape. This decision is based on the exceptions mentioned in Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. If the wife is not less than 15 years of age, then intercourse with her husband is not rape, it says.

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has expressed anger over this. “That’s all we have to hear,” tweeted Taapsee on the decision. Singer Sona Mohapatra, who is known for her bold votes, has also objected to the decision. “The feelings I have while reading this are beyond words,” she said.

The husband had filed a criminal review petition in the Chhattisgarh High Court against the decision of the Chhattisgarh High Court based on the complaint lodged by the wife. On Thursday, Justice N. K. Chandravanshi gave this result. The court ruled that the accused could not be charged with rape as the accused’s wife was more than 15 years of age and her husband had raped her under Indian law. The court also convicted the husband of unnatural acts and cruel treatment of the woman.

Sexual Intercourse Or Any Sexual Act By Husband With Legally Wedded Wife Not Rape Even If It Was By Force Or Against Her Wish: Chhattisgarh HC @nupur_0111 https://t.co/quGTqZyzL8 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 26, 2021

The complainant woman is the legal wife of the petitioners. Therefore, even if the petitioner had intercourse with her against her will or by force, it cannot be a crime of rape, the court said.