Taapsee Pannu Reply To Tweet That Said She Has ‘Mard Ki Body’

Actor Taapsee Pannu responded to a tweet describing her body as a man’s body. Recently, a photo of Taapsee was seen from behind in which her back was exposed.

Taapsee will soon appear in the movie Rashmi Rocket, an upcoming sports movie directed by Akarsh Khurana which has scheduled to premiere on October 15th at Zee5. Taapsee previously shared a few photos of her intense fitness workout for a movie where she played the role of a sprinter.

Sharing the image, a Bollywood news-centric Twitter account wrote, “Ye Mard Ki Body Wali sirf @taapsee Hi Ho Sakti hai (Only Taapsee can have a manly body like this).” Taapsee responded, “All I will say is…. Just remember this line and wait for 23rd September 🙂 And advance mein THANK YOU I really worked hard for this compliment.”

And advance mein THANK YOU I really worked hard for this compliment 🙏🏽 https://t.co/O5O8zMRzP0 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 20, 2021

Rashmi Rocket is co-authored by Kanika Dhillon. She and Taapsee tackled several trolls together, and even a professional critic, her thoughts on their previous collaboration, Haseen Dillruba. Haseen Dillruba is directed by Vinil Mathew and co-stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane debuted on Netflix earlier this year. She recently appeared in Annabelle Sethupathi, which was released on Disney + Hotstar.

Rashmi Rocket is the third direct streaming version of Taapse this year. The actress talked about becoming a box office hit in a recent interview, but the last time she was shown on theatrical line was “Thapad” in 2020. She also has Looop Lapeta, Dobaara, Shabaash Mithu, her debut Blur, and other movies in the pipeline.