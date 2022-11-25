Taapsee Pannu’s Upcoming Thriller “Blurr” Will Be Available Exclusively On OTT

Taapsee revealed on Wednesday that starting on December 9, 2022, “Blurr” will only be available to broadcast on the OTT service Zee5.

The upcoming psychological thriller movie “Blurr,” starring Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, won’t be opening on a huge screen. Taapsee said on her social media accounts on Wednesday that starting on December 9, 2022, “Blurr” will only be available to stream on Zee5. The “Badla” actor posted a motion poster to Twitter with the comment,

“There’s always more than meets the eye! #BlurrOnZEE5 debuts on December 9th. Fans flooded the comment section and dropped red heart and fire emoticons as soon as the actor announced the news. A fan wrote, “Woaaaaaah always extremely psyched for your movie.”

Another admirer wrote: “You constantly provide valuable and original stuff, ma’am. After Dobara, I was looking forward to seeing your work. Will eagerly anticipate it. Best wishes, ma’am.” The principal character in the movie, which also has Gulshan Devaiah from “Shaitan,” is played by Ajay Behl, the director. Zee Studios, Outsider Films, and Echelon Productions all contributed to the film’s production.

Taapsee makes her producing debut with the movie. According to reports, “Blurr” was partially filmed at Nainital’s historic structures along the Russian Bypass and Mall Road. In addition, certain shots were filmed in locations such as Bhimtal, Bhawali Sattal, and Mukteshwar. Taapsee most recently appeared in the thriller “DoBaaraa,” which didn’t do well with the critics and viewers. She will soon be featured in the upcoming movies Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, starring actor Pratik Gandhi.