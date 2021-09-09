Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Datta Dating Jethalal’s Son Tappu In Real Life?

Whenever Raj Anadkat, who played the role of Tappu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, commented on the pictures and videos of ‘Babita ji’ i.e. Munmun Dutta. He felt that something must be going on between them. But there really is something in between them. According to the report, Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat are very much in love with each other and are dating each other.

According to the report, everyone on the sets of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is aware that something is going on between Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat. A source related to the show told that the families of both of them also know about this. The source further added that their love story is quite old. Both of them respect their relationship a lot. No one on the sets teases Munmun and Raj about their relationship.

The source further added that the love story of Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat is quite old. But it is surprising that why no one has come to know about it till now. Let us tell you that Raj Anadkat is 24 years old and Munmun Dutta is 33 years old. Accordingly, there is an age difference of 9 years between the two.

Strangely, the two play obviously various characters on the show. Munmun assumes the part of Babita Iyer on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the mean time, Raj assumes the part of Jethalal’s child Tipendra Jethalal, also called Tappu. He joined the cast of the show back in 2017 and replace Bhavya Gadhi who played the person before. One more fun reality about these rumour speculation is that Raj’s dad on-screen father Jethalal Gada is displayed to have crush on Babita. Truth be told, it is one of the running gags on the show.

It is being said that both spend a lot of time together on the sets. The report claimed that the team of Taarak Mehta treats the relationship of both with a lot of respect. Everyone respects a new relationship. In such a situation, both spend a lot of time together. It is being said that both are dating for a long time. But till now people were not aware of it. However, what is the real truth of their relationship, they themselves will be able to tell better. But his fans are quite excited since this news came to the fore.