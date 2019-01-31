Taarangana 2019: IGDTUW Fest

Share

Taarangana is proud to announce it’s amazing star lineup for 2019!

After massively successful five editions in the past, the sixth editions, with its theme as- ‘Rewind’- Back to the 90s aims to take you to a journey through through the timeless trove of memories and make you reminisce like never before!

Day 1 Brings to you the massively entertaining, ‘Sakht Launda’, the super relatable and hilarious- Zakir Khan.

Following which Parashara Band whose musical stylings are bound to leave you enthralled.

Day 2 Takes you through a musical journey with the one whose music has captured the hearts of the nation, the sensational -Arjun Kanungo.

To make you dance through with their thumping bass drops and trippy tunes, we have Kevu and Ravator!

5 stars, 2 days and a whole lot of memories!

Get ready to “Rewind”- Back to the 90s on 31st January and 1st February.