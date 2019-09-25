Tahira Kashyap Reveals She Would Cry At Night While Hubby Ayushmann Khurrana Was Away Filming

Share

You may encounter many defeats in your way, but you must not be defeated”. Staying true to the above statement, Tahira Kashyap has victoriously won the battle of Breast Cancer of which she was diagnosed lately last September. Being diagnosed with such a malignant disease is heartbreaking not only for the sufferer but for his family too. During this tough battle, her husband Ayushmann has been her biggest support system.

From loving each other when they weren’t well-known to supporting each other like a pillar when the tides of life became rough, Ayushmann and Tahira are exemplars of how to maintain a happy marriage. Ayushmann Khurana and Tahira Kashyap have completed 20 years of togetherness and still going strong. But things were not the same before, in a recent interview, Tahira opened about how she would cry at night while Ayushmann was away shooting during the initial days of their marriage.

In an interview, Tahira Kashyap opened up about her depression and why it is important to discuss with close ones. She was quoted as saying, “I never treated my body, mind and soul as one entity. I always thought physical health was important, and mental toh kuch hota hi nahin hai. So, I exercised a lot. But I think [the cancer] was a manifestation of the negativity that I had been harbouring”.

Revealing more about her mental health journey, Tahira said, “Had I gone to a doctor, I would have been declared clinically depressed. But I chose to cry every night instead of visiting one. I was living a dual life. My husband was shooting; I would spend hours at night crying, and put up the front of a happy person in the morning so that I didn’t look like a loser before my children, who were aged two and four then.”

She further went on to reveal that she was able to overcome her depression when she started practising Buddhist chanting. She shared, “It was only after I practised Buddhist chanting, and focused on my mental health that things changed. In a way, I’m glad that (I was diagnosed with cancer) at a time when I was strong enough to deal with it”.

In a throwback interview with SpotBoye Tahira had once opened up about the rough patch in their marriage. She was quoted as saying, “I had a problem with him kissing on screen. I felt like a big, huge fat whale sitting at home. When you are pregnant your hormones also go up and down. Here this boy is looking at his youngest youth best and he is romancing women and what is this onscreen kiss! We both were very young. He didn’t have the time and patience to take me along and I didn’t have the patience to understand. There was this disconnect that we were not there for each other to take each other along in that journey. Somewhere he knew that she doesn’t mean mad. I also knew he wasn’t cheating. I had to evolve as a person to understand what art is.”

She had further added, “I had given up many times but he did not. He didn’t use to give up but he also didn’t make up… We both have really evolved as artists, as companions and we have seen a journey including cancer being a part of it. Where we are right now, it is at its strongest best.”

“Stand tall, shine bright and let them wonder what secret’s making you laugh!’’ With no surprise, Tahira has stood against all the evils that blocked her way towards healthy living and have proved to be an epitome of boldness. Her fearlessness defines her!