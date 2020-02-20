Tahira Kashyap talks about Ayushmann On screen Kissing scene in “Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan”.

Share

On February 15, 2020, the 65th Filmfare Awards were held at the beautiful Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati. It was Ayushmann Khurrana, who grabbed the Filmfare Award for Critics Best Actor for his intense performance as a cop in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana has dazzled everyone with his choice of scripts and his justice to every role he had ever played. From Article 15 to Andhadhun, the Chandigarh guy has won the heart of everyone with his talent and skills.

With the first trailer of his recent, film “Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan” the actor made a huge buzz, where he can be seen kissing his co-star Jitendra Kumar in the film. The scene spread like a wildfire on the internet and everyone was waiting for the reaction of Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap and the lady has left us all dazzled with her response.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Tahira Kashyap opened up about seeing her husband, Ayushmann Khurrana kissing another man on the big screen. She said “I was delighted to see Ayushmann kissing a guy on screen! Honestly, now I view it from the perspective of respecting an artist and his work – so whether he kisses a man or woman, I am seeing the emotion of the character.

When he kisses a girl, I can see that the man is in love with her and this is what he needs to do to show love. I would make my characters in my movies do the same. And now if he is kissing a man that’s the most natural thing for him to do because he is gay and that’s his way of expressing love.”

The inspirational woman, Tahira Kashyap then explained her perspective of watching her husband playing different kinds of roles in his movies. She added, “Who am I to judge? My perspective of watching him on screen is surely from the perspective of what he as a character should be doing and in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, this is what he should do because he is in love with the boy. What else do you do when you are in love?”

Tahira has always a thought to admire and share with everyone.