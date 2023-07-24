Taimur Ali Khan Demands ‘Gulab Jamun’ At The Airport, Melts Hearts Over Command In Hindi!

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of Bollywood’s most popular and influential couples. The couple have been seen attending various public events and award functions together. They have openly expressed their affection for each other, setting relationship goals for their admirers. Not just the couple, but their kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan began to steal limelight right after their birth. Now, as Taimur is growing up, he is transforming into a more interactive and affectionate person than often. Recently, Taimur Ali Khan melted hearts over his outstanding command over Hindi language. A throwback of the star-kid is going increasingly viral over the internet showcasing Taimur asking for gulab jamun from his star parents and netizens reaction to it.

Taimur Ali Khan confidently speaks Hindi in the viral clip

A flashback of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son, Taimur Ali Khan is making rounds all over social media which is simply unmissable. The video features Taimur asking his parents to buy him a delicious Gulab Jamun from one of the airport shops.

Taimur in the vial clip was heard asking: “Mujhe wo gulab jamun khana hai”. The viral clip also features father, Saif Ali Khan’s failed attempt to search for a gulab jamun shop. A user commenting on the viral video on Reddit wrote,

“At least the Pataudi kids can speak Hindi. Since we only see the young star kids speaking English.”

Netizens react to Taimur’s demand of ‘Gulab Jamun’

As the video went viral, several internet users were shocked to see Taimur conversing in Hindi, unlike other celebrity kids.

One user penned, “Genuinely curious, I was raised outside of India and only went there for a few months every year so curious. If I can speak Hindi and Punjabi fluently alongside English why can’t the actors and actresses born, raised, living and working in India can’t speak decent Hindi? Actually, even SOME of the average Delhi and Mumbai can’t speak Hindi.”

Another internet user wrote, “Taimur grew up with 4 nannies around him, while Kareena was shooting, so I guess they spoke to him in Hindi only…but as he’ll grow up, he’ll start speaking in English only, pretty much like all other nepo babies.”

A third one commented, “All kids are same, they throw tantrums and ask for random things.” While a fourth one stated: “Aww he is so adorable, give some gulab jamun to this cutie.”