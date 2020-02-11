Taimur Ali Khan was seen spell bounding his painting skills in a coloring book and playing drum fervidly!

Taimur has mesmerized everyone with his cute and adorable looks, since the day he was born. The little has made the paparazzi revolve around him just for his one glimpse and had made a craze in media for his cuteness. The little tim has created his charm in everyone’s heart in the nation and had created more fan following then any celebrity ever.

Taimur Ali Khan attended Karan Johar’s twins, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar’s pre-birthday bash and was seen dancing and playing drums at the party. Also, a picture of him colouring his book gets viral.

And February 6, 2020, was no different! Karan Johar had hosted a pre-birthday bash for his twins, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar. Taimur’s was seen enjoying the birthday bash with all his intensity and fervor and that had amused and diverted us. Dressed in a blue t-shirt with denim paired with a matching jacket, Taimur was spotted dancing and playing the drums at the bash. Karan’s children Yash and Roohi were also found enjoying and dancing in the melody of music with Taimur and Inaaya.

An unseen picture of Taimur Ali Khan engrossed in painting on his colour book has gone viral on social media. Dressed in a white t-shirt, Taimur had his all attention in coloring on his book while sitting in his balcony with pink bougainvillea flowers in the background.

Few days back Taimur was also seen enjoying in his Mamu, Armaan Jain Wedding with Anyssa Malhotra. He wore blue kurta Raghavendra Rathore in the wedding and mesmerized everyone’s heart with his cuteness. dancing at his mamu, Armaan’s baraat while piggybacking on his father, Saif Ali Khan’s shoulders to his suave poses with mommy, Kareena, Taimur surely stole the show!