Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is the epitome of beauty and perfection. She has been maintaining a perfect balance in keeping up with her professional life and bringing up her son, Taimur Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena had welcomed their cute little munchkin son, Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and ever since his first photograph went viral on social media; he has become the new internet sensation. The two-year-old Taimur Ali Khan draws more paparazzi than any other A-lister in Bollywood.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have never avoided sharing pictures and videos of their cute child – Taimur Ali Khan. Not at all like other actors’ parents, Saif and Kareena have been open about paparazzi clicking their child’s photos. Any video or image of Taimur that went viral on social media goes right away popular. The same happens with his most recent video from Dharamshala. Tim and Kareena flew down to Dharamshala to be with Saif Ali Khan during Diwali.

Presently, a video of the sweet family has turned into a web sensation that sees them singing the birthday of a friend. In the video, we see Taimur energetically singing the Happy Birthday song. He is eager to the point that he begins singing as loud as possible. Saif then requests that he sing pleasantly and slowly, and like a dutiful child, Tim does what his dad requests that he do. The video is so adorable. Tim sure is growing up quickly and these impressions are simply wonderful.

Aside from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, Malaika Arora has flown down to Dharamshala to be with Arjun Kapoor. Saif and Arjun are going for their film Bhoot Police and she went along with them to enjoy Diwali.