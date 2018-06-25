They may be only just a few months old, but Taimur Ali Khan & Inaaya Naumi Kemmu never fail to send netizens into a tizzy with their cuteness. Pictures and videos of these little munchkins playing together are always overloaded with cuteness. Soha Ali Khan recently shared a picture of Inaaya & Taimur hanging out together and it made for a sight to behold.

Well, Taimur Ali Khan might be internet’s eye candy, it seems like he can be a handful for his dad. Talking about the bond Inaaya and Taimur share, Saif Ali Khan recently told a leading daily “They hang out here at home. She is very small and delicate and he is a ruffian but we have a lot of people around so we don’t need to be worried. But Taimur is a gunda. I hope he doesn’t pull her hair (laughs).”

He further added that his sister Soha is usually the one to give him parenting tips. “She is usually giving me advice. But Kareena and she talk all the time. Motherhood dominates the conversation while the boys end up with drinks in the corner.”

Earlier this year, Soha had spoken about Taimur & Inaaya at an event and hoped that they grow up to be best friends. “Bhai and I have an eight-year age difference. But Taimur and Inaaya will only have a year’s. I hope they grow fond of each other as they grow up, become best friends. Of course, Taimur is a little older so he will always be the elder brother to Inaaya, protective about her,” she had said.

She was also quoted by DNA as saying, “Taimur is at an age where he wants to explore everything. He is now able to hold things, his grip is getting stronger. He is also into snatching things and throwing them away. Inaaya is too small now and so we are constantly scared to have them too close to each other. Especially bhai gets really worried whenever Taimur tries to get closer to where Inaaya is.”

