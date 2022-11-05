Take A Peek At Akshay Kumar Riding With His Security Guard!

Everyone was taken aback when the “Samrat Prithviraj” actor rode a pillion with his security on the way home from work.

Accept it now! Every time he appears on the big screen, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar never fails to captivate his audience with his magnetism. In addition to being a beloved action hero who has starred in some of the classic action films of Bollywood, Kumar—also known affectionately as Khiladi Kumar by his fans and peers—is adored for his quick wit, humility, and passion for fitness and martial arts. These qualities have helped him become a favourite among the general public. While most celebs are criticized for being “unpunctual” because they never arrive at their assigned locations on time, Akshay is someone who will go above and beyond for punctuality. In contrast to his B-town colleagues who travel in posh cars, Akshay has frequently been photographed either riding superbikes or sitting pillion.

Everyone was taken aback when the “Samrat Prithviraj” actor rode a pillion with his security on the way home from work. Akshay sported a grey tracksuit and a navy blue sweatshirt. He selected a basic pair of black sunglasses in a circular shape for the accessories. In his casual attire, the actor looked incredibly calm and at ease. With the Mahesh Manjrekar-directed film “Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat,” Kumar, who was most recently seen in “Ram Setu,” is ready to make a thunderous Marathi debut. The actor will play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the motion picture.

The epic of Marathi is said to be based on the tale of seven brave warriors whose main mission was to realize Shivaji Maharaj’s vision of Swarajya. The film was announced at a grand mahurat ceremony that the producers had planned for Mumbai on Wednesday. Political heavyweights from Maharashtra, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MNS leader Raj Thackeray, attended the event in addition to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The Vaseem Qureshi-produced historical drama is slated for Diwali 2023 release.