Taman Kupu-Kupu A visit to Bali’s butterfly park.

I find ’Kupu-Kupu’ a very endearing female baby’s name and Taman – quite like Aman – doesn’t it sound like a boy’s name? Well, in the Indonesian language, “Taman” means park and “Kupu-Kupu” is how a butterfly is addressed. Together these make “Butterfly Park”. Visiting this park in Bali was a visual-cum-educational feast!

It’s an attractive park replete with colourful butterflies set on three hectares of land with a lush tropical garden surrounding it. You may go in any season but you won’t feel the heat as the water is sprayed continuously through fine shower jets to suit the insects’ habitat and wellbeing. So instead of sweat, you are being lightly showered to feel fresh while these multicoloured creatures frolic around your head and beneath your feet. You get their soft brush but as soon as you turn your head and try to see them, they are gone and settled up somewhere.

Situated in the tranquillity of Tabanan Regency in Wanasari village and secluded set from the local residents, it lies in west Bali about 1.5 hours’ drive from the capital city, Denpasar. It encourages a rare experience, especially for children, to see hundreds of butterflies from the 15 known species found in Indonesia’s tropics.

Besides the live specimens, this insect conservation park has separate segments such as larvae breeding to pupa formation, soon- to-hatch insects and cocoons devoted to research and information purposes. You would be lucky if you could see the transformation from a cocoon to a beautiful butterfly.

It also has a space filled by dried butterflies and insect specimens that may be of interest for some as souvenirs.

It is open from 9 am to 5 pm. The entry ticket in Indonesian rupiah (IDR) is 1,03,703.35 per adult which comes to around 500 INR and half of it is for children above 5 years. Hence, for three adults and a child we shelled out nearly `3.5 lakh in Indonesian currency in the second week of October, 2018. Sound whopping? Actually, it’s not.

It takes about one and a half hours to browse through the park. The insects are most active in the morning hours.

Inception

It opened in 1993 soon after the International Butterfly Conference that was held in Makassar, Bali. It was decided to promote the richness of insects that exists in Indonesia for educating and improving the environmental awareness in its people.

Appearance

It’s a beautiful, flying insect with large scaly colorful wings with a body covered with tiny sensory hairs. Like all insects, this too has a head, thorax, and abdomen along with six jointed legs, a pair of antennae, compound eyes and an exoskeleton.

The scientific classification Their colors and wing patterns may differ from species to species, but they come under the same classification as moths. In scientific language, it is Kingdom: Animalia, Class: Insect, and Order: Lepidoptera.

Life cycle: Stages in metamorphosis

In its four stages of development, it undergoes a series of physical transformations known as metamorphosis. These stages are from egg to an adult.

Mating

On sighting a female, a male butterfly releases pheromones (a chemical substance released by animals and insects), and passes a sperm packet called a spermatophore to the female. Males use clasping organs to grasp females. The sperm then fertilizes each egg as it travels down the female’s egg-laying tube.

The adult female butterfly lays her eggs on the leaves of a plant. Some species lay on the top, some on the bottom, while others at the leaf axils, on flowers and some on stalks. The location and the egg shape vary with species. The eggs can hatch within a few days, or within months or even years, depending on the existing conditions.

Caterpillar: The feeding stage

The eggs hatch to give larva also called caterpillar. Since it cannot travel to a new leaf or plant, it is hatched on the type of leaf that the species eats. Its first meal is its own egg shell. Its only job is to eat and grow. Their skin doesn’t stretch, so it sheds its outgrown skin a number of times. A caterpillar lives in the egg for about four days.

Pupa: The transition stage

A day comes when the caterpillar stops eating. It hangs upside down from its place and spins itself a silky cocoon called chrysalis or the protective casing. From here on all the radical transformation till the emergence of a butterfly takes place within it. It’s one of the coolest stages. It lasts about 10 days. From the outside, it looks as if the caterpillar may just be resting, but all the action is taking place within it.

Within the chrysalis the old body parts of the caterpillar undergo a remarkable transformation, called ‘metamorphosis’. Beautiful parts like tissue, limbs and organs of a caterpillar have all been changed by the time the pupa is finished. This is the time for the butterfly to emerge.

Larvae generally live longer than the adults. Most butterflies stay inside their chrysalis from five to 21 days

The reproductive/ adult stage

When the chrysalis turns dark or clear it signals that the butterfly is about to come out. The timing varies from species to species. It can be from days, months and even years before a fully-developed winged adult emerges from the chrysalis. It takes them an hour or two to dry off and stretch their wings. After wings harden, butterflies are ready to fly. The ideal release temperature is above 70 degrees. Few can fly in temperatures below 60 degrees.

When it emerges from the chrysalis its wings are soft and folded because it has to fit all its parts inside the pupa. After it comes out it pumps blood into the wings to get them flapping and working.It sets off to a flying start and within a three or four hour period, it masters the art and starts looking for a mate and the cycle continues…

We were told butterflies make a chrysalis, while other insects’ caterpillars make a cocoon and become a moth. Pupa can refer to this naked stage in a butterfly or moth but a chrysalis is strictly used for the butterfly pupa.

Threats /defense mechanisms

The greatest threats to butterflies are climatic and habitat change and loss due to residential, commercial and agricultural development.

These creatures do know how to defend themselves from predators. They exhibit cryptic coloration or camouflage. Another method is a chemical defense. Here the brightly colored butterflies have toxic chemicals. Interestingly the predators have learned this over time and stay away from them.

No sexual harassment! No ‘MeToo’ movement!

Interesting facts about butterflies

Except on the continent of Antarctica, they are present worldwide. Though exact numbers are not known, scientists estimate roughly 150,00 to 200,000 different species.

_ Monarch butterflies are known for their long migration.

_ Some butterflies are poisonous.

_ Caterpillars just eat and defecate. These cannot mate and reproduce.

_ The adult butterfly does not defecate. It mates and reproduces.

_ Both adult butterflies and caterpillars breathe through spiracles. These are tiny openings along the sides of their bodies. A tube (called trachea) per spiracle carries oxygen into the body.

_ Nose and lungs are absent in butterflies.

_ The egg is the size of a pinhead! The female Monarch species lays one egg at a time, up to 500 and it is so because only about one in 20 make it to adulthood.

_ Males die 6-8 weeks after using up all their sperm. A female dies after she has laid all her eggs. These are usually between 300 and 400 although one Monarch may lay over 1,000 eggs!

_ The lifespan of most adult butterflies is about two weeks but this can vary greatly. The longest life spans are associated with the migrating Monarchs, Mourning Cloaks and some moths which can live for about 6 to 12 months.

_ No adult butterfly can live for more than a year.

_ The tiger butterfly tribe which has Danaus, Monarch, Wanderers and Queens genus migrate short distances, but Parantica can migrate to thousands of miles.

_ Butterflies do not get killed when the powder on their wings gets rubbed off by our touch. It’s just to refrain from disturbing them. (Rick Mikula the author of The Family Butterfly Book.)

_ A butterfly’s life cycle is a great story to narrate. It has a lesson we can apply to ourselves and our children. For instance, when a child is feeling low and with­drawn, you can explain that not only do people change inside every day, but insects like the butterfly do too.