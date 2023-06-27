Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Into Tears Seeing The Fan’s Love for Her: Checkout Video!

Tamannaah Bhatia has been making headlines for a variety of reasons in recent days. She was in the news earlier this year for her romance with Vijay Varma.The actress recently accepted her relationship with Vijay.The actress is now again the subject of discussion. Tamanna got emotional after witnessing a fan’s affection. This footage of the actress has gone viral on social media.

Tamannaah Bhatia Got emotional seeing fan’s Tattoo for her

The actress was recently sighted at Mumbai airport. When Tamannaah arrived at the airport, her followers flocked to take selfies with her. Tamanna was approached by an admirer, who presented her with gifts and flowers. Not only that, but the fan even touched Tamanna’s feet. Following that, she showed the actress the tattoo of Tamanna’s face that he had put on his palm. After witnessing all of this, the actress grew emotional.

A female fan touches Tamanna Bhatia’s feet

Tamannaah Bhatia couldn’t help but notice the fans’ affection for her. The actress’s video was uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. In this video, a female admirer can be seen stroking Tamannaah’s foot and displaying her tattoo on her arm. Tamanna becomes emotional as she witnesses all of this. She hugs her fan.

Fans React on her nice behavior

As soon as the video was released, social media users praised Tamanna. Tamannaah’s approach to seeing her followers without disregarding them is something people love about her. One user wrote,”This much respect is given to only lucky ones.God bless this fan and Tamanna always.One another person wrote,”Other actors should learn Something from Tamannaah Bhatia.”