Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals The Real Story Behind Owning The 5th Largest Diamond Ring Gifted By Upasana Konidela!

Indian actress, Tamannaah Bhatia has carved a niche for herself in the South Indian film industry. Tamannaah’s journey from a young actress to an acclaimed shining star has been nothing short of inspiration. The actress is currently grabbing headlines all over the internet for being a proud owner of the fifth-largest diamond ring in the world. According to the viral news reports, the diamond ring was gifted by Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela. However, now that Tamannaah herself has revealed the truth about the diamond ring, netizens are left dejected. The actress has graciously and honestly dismissed the reports of possessing world’s 5th largest diamond gifted by Upsana Kamineni.

Tamannaah Bhatia reveals the hidden truth behind owning the 5th largest diamond ring

Taking to her Instagram handle on July 25, 2023, Tamannaah Bhatia reposted a pap’s post, wherein she was seen showcasing the huge diamond ring. The actress in a side note of the picture disclosed that it wasn’t an actual diamond ring but instead a fun photoshoot with a bottle opener. The note can be read as:

“Hate to break it to you but we were just doing a photo shoot with a bottle opener and not an actual dimaond.”

When Upasana revealed she gifted a diamond ring to Tamannaah Bhatia

The speculations of Tamannnah owning the 5th largest diamond ring made rounds after Upasana posted the tweet of the same. In the tweet, Upasana Kamineni shared that she gave the ring as a surprising gift for the actress’ remarkable performance. Thus, Tamannaah responded to Upasana’s tweet and shared how several moments are attached to it. Her old response could be read as:

“This bottle opener shall have many memories attached to it . Felt awesome to catch up after so long, waiting to see you soon, miss u more.”