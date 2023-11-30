Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns at Vogue Event With Vijay Varma in Daring Golden Breastplate Ensemble

Tamannaah Bhatia recently won hearts with her amazing performance in Lust Stories 2. People are amazed at how much she has changed and how much she is growing. For those who don’t know, Tamannaah Bhatia started working in movies when she was sixteen years old. She has worked hard her whole life. Recently, when Tamannaah and her boyfriend Vijay Varma showed up to a Vogue event, they said something very bold.

Vijay Varma sported a smart suit, while Tamannaah Bhatia impressed in a bright breastplate

Tamannaah went to a Vogue design event on November 29, 2023. It was shiny and gold, and the woman was dressed in it. She wore the bold piece of clothing beautifully with a black skirt that fell over her hips.

She kept her whole look simple. Soft makeup and loose hair gave her look the glam it needed. Vijay, on the other hand, was seen at the event wearing a strange blue suit.

Tamannaah Bhatia said that she received hate mail because of the film’s sexual scenes involving Vijay Varma.

In a chat with Barkha Dutt, Tamannaa talked about how people lie from the heart. She said it was weird that people were making fun of a female character for doing sexy scenes. They’ll say mean things and spread hate, but when a male character does the same or worse, he’s called a superstar.

The sole motivation for Tamannaah to step outside of her comfort zone and attempt something new in Lust Stories 2 was her nearly twenty-year acting career. The actress admitted that she is cognizant of the many criticisms directed at her.

When Tamannaah Bhatia talked about breaking her rule not to kiss

Tamannaah explained to Anupama Chopra of Film Companion why she kissed in Lust Stories 2 despite having a no-kiss policy that has been in place for 18 years. She discussed the state of her mind when she chose not to engage in sexually explicit behavior on screen eighteen years ago. She said, “main yeh kabhi nahi karungi” (I don’t know what to say) as she felt awkward in the crowd.