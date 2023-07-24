Tamannnaah Bhatia Owns 5th Largest Diamond In World, Worth In Crores, Users React At Her Possession!

Tamannaah Bhatia is a renowned Indian actress who has made a significant impact on the South Indian film industry. Tamannaah is known for her exceptional acting skills, captivating screen presence and stunning appearances. Her aura has earned her a massive fan following both in India and across the globe. And this time too the actress didn’t fail to mesmerize fans with her luxurious style statements found in her collection. Let us tell you that Tamannah Bhatia owns the 5th largest diamond ring in the world. However, if reports are to be held true, the most expensive diamond ring was gifted to Tamannaah by Ram Charan’s wife as an expression of love.

Tamannaah Bhatia owns the world’s 5th largest diamond

Actress-diva, Tamannaah Bhatia is a delighted owner of the world’s most expensive and 5th largest diamond ring. According to the viral reports, the delicate diamond ring comes with a whooping amount of Rs. 2 crores. The diamond’s regal cut and its fine structure gives it a distinct shine and texture making it worthy of the huge price tag.

Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni gifted the diamond ring

Well, you must be wondering whether Tamannah Bhatia’s diamond ring is her own possession or a gifted one. Let us tell you that the whooping diamond ring was not purchased by Tamannaah but rather the actress received it in a form of present. For the unversed, Upasana Kamineni, Ram Charan’s wife gifted the expensive ring to the actress.

Upasana Kamineni gave the diamond ring to the actress as she got impressed by the latter’s excellent role in the Telugu film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film was produced by Ram Charan which featured other co-stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Anushka Shetty, Vijay Sethupathy, Nayanthara and Niharika in the lead roles.

Netizens react to Tamannaah’s prized possession

Netizens flooded the comments section of the post after Tamannaah Bhatia expressed thankfulness towards Upasana’s heartfelt post. While there were a few who retweeted Tamannaah’s post, there were others who poured congratulatory messages.

Few section of the users congratulated Tamannaah for her remarkable achievement and others praised the actress for the stunning diamond ring she received as a prized possession.

For the unversed, Tamannaah also owns an expensive Pink Star ring which was mined in 1999 by De Beers. Reportedly, the ring weighs 59.60 carats and was found in South Africa. Not only this, the actress also owns other huge diamonds of the world, such as, The Gaff Pink, The Cullinan Dream and The Oppenheimer Blue.