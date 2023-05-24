Tanushree Dutta Reacts To Sister Ishita Dutta’s Pregnancy, Predicts She Will Deliver A Baby Boy!

Ishita Dutta is known for her popular characters in the TV and film industry. The actress recently announced her pregnancy with her husband Vatsal Seth. Now, Ishita’s elder sister has predicted that she will deliver a baby boy. Tanushree Dutta expressed her strong belief and excitement about her sister Ishita Dutta’s pregnancy.

Tanushree Dutta’s Intuition about Ishita Dutta’s Pregnancy

In a recent interview, Tanushree Dutta revealed that she has a strong feeling that Ishita will give birth to a baby boy. While some may view it as a playful prediction, Tanushree firmly believes in her intuition and holds a deep conviction about the gender of her sister’s unborn child. Her confidence adds an extra layer of excitement to the joyous occasion.

Tanushree Dutta and Ishita Dutta’s bond

Tanushree Dutta and her sister Ishita Dutta share a close bond, both personally and professionally. Their connection is rooted in love and support, and it comes as no surprise that Tanushree is eagerly looking forward to the arrival of Ishita’s baby. The news of her sister’s pregnancy has filled Tanushree with a sense of anticipation and excitement for the future addition to their family.

Ishita Dutta’s baby shower

Ishita Dutta along with her husband Vatsal Seth recently had a traditional baby shower at their place. The occasion was attended by their close friends and family ahead of their first child’s arrival. Later, the duo took to their social media handle and shared beautiful inside pictures of the baby shower with their fans. Tanushree Dutta also attended the special event and showered her love on her sister and her family.

Talking about Ishita’s outfit, the actress opted for a lavender saree for the occasion which she paired with gold jewellery. Ishita also flaunted her baby bump in a saree with a vermilion in her hair along with a bindi. The Dutta sisters’ bond is set to deepen as they embark on the beautiful journey of motherhood, and we join them in celebrating this precious miracle of life.