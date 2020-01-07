Tara Jay Bhanushali And Her Nani’s Precious Moment Together Is The Cutest Thing You Will See Today

Mahhi Vij

and Jay Bhanushali are one of the most adorable couples of the telly town. They

were blessed with a baby daughter on August 21, 2019. Ever since the couple has

been very busy nurturing their newborn.

On January 7, 2020, Mahhi Vij had taken to Instagram to share an adorable video of her daughter Tara spending some quality time with her nani. In the video the Tara’s nani could be seen playing with her while “Mere Dil Ka Tere Dil Se Rishta Hai Purana” plays in the background. The smile on her nani’s face was enough to tell how happy and joyous she is while playing with Tara.

On August 22, 2019, Mahhi had taken to Instagram to express her gratitude towards her mother Sushma Vij. She had written, “This journey wudnt have been possible without u two. from being my cook to my helper to managing with my temper. i love u mom.even in high bp u we’re cooking for me without my complains.kept your health aside just to take care of me.thank u papa for managing without mom,I love u.u mean the world to me.god answered your prayers your little princess is here.rab rakha thank u @vij.sushma.”

In a recent interaction with IANS Jay had shared his happiness on becoming a father and had stated, “It is a fascinating feeling to be a parent all over again and it is even more thrilling because this is our first kid together. I want to help Mahhi in whatever ways possible. I would want Mahhi to take complete care of herself and our baby, so to help her not missing out on her sleep later in the months, I am learning lullabies and practising it daily.”

In a throwback interview, Jay opened up about how Tara has changed their lives completely and said, “Life has changed a lot. I have started respecting Mahhi more, I miss her more when she is not around. I have started caring more, earlier maybe I didn’t but now after seeing her struggle so much with the pregnancy, I have a newfound respect for women.

Isn’t it the cutest thing on the internet today?