Tara Sutaria Made Her First Public Appearance Amid Breakup Rumours With Veer Pahariya, Sparks Speculation

Actors Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are once again in the spotlight, but this time for reasons that have left fans concerned. The much-talked-about couple, often admired for their romantic appearances and social media moments, is now making headlines due to ongoing breakup rumours. For over a week, speculation about trouble in their relationship has been circulating widely on social media, and recent developments have only added fuel to the fire.

Tara Sutaria’s First Appearance After Breakup Buzz

Amid the growing rumours, Tara Sutaria has made her first public appearance, and her solo outing has caught everyone’s attention. The actress was recently spotted alone at Mumbai airport, marking her first sighting since reports of her alleged breakup with Veer Pahariya surfaced. Dressed in casual yet elegant attire, Tara wore a long coat paired with black sunglasses as she quietly made her way out of the airport.

Unlike her usual cheerful self, the actress appeared subdued and reserved. She did not stop for photos or interactions, but politely acknowledged the paparazzi with a brief wave before leaving. Notably, Veer Pahariya was nowhere to be seen, further intensifying speculation about their relationship status. Just two days before Tara’s airport appearance, Veer Pahariya shared a cryptic post on Instagram that left netizens guessing.

Sharing a series of his pictures, Veer captioned the post, “Whether times are good or bad, they always change one day.” Social media users were quick to interpret this message as a subtle confirmation of his breakup with Tara Sutaria. Many fans labeled it a breakup confirmation post, while others expressed disappointment over the rumored separation. Adding to the rumours, Veer Pahariya was earlier seen attending Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s reception alone in Mumbai.



His absence alongside Tara at the event raised eyebrows, with many believing it confirmed their split. Soon after, Veer was also spotted exiting a private airport with his brother Shikhar Pahariya and Shikhar’s girlfriend, actress Janhvi Kapoor. Once again, Tara’s absence did not go unnoticed, further strengthening assumptions about a breakup.