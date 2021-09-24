In her filmography, Tara Sutaria has several films with a joint cast. In fact, she made her debut in 2019 with Student Of The Year 2 with Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. Her second film, Marjaavaan, starred Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh. The actress is also busy with Ek Villain Returns, her upcoming project as well, playing various actors, including Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Disha Patani.

Tara says that even though multi-starrers, she has been a part of films that has good space for everyone. High on co-existing with co-stars in film projects, she adds, “Even though there are so many actors in this film I don’t feel the pressure at all because we all have so much to do in the movie.”

About Ek Villain Returns she says, “When you see this film, you will realize that there’s so much for all of us to do in the movie. Each of our (actors in the film) stories have a wonderful way of communicating in their own way in this project.”

The actress also expresses special thanks to the director of the film for the gentle handling. She shares: “It’s a director who puts this on you (he gives all actors in a movie the same opportunities). When we have a wonderful man like Mohit Suri behind us, there is nothing to worry about. He never made us feel less than the others. He’s quite unique in the way he does things. ”

Ek villain 2 is slated to release on 11th February 2022 on Saturday co-actor Disha Patani took to Instagram and shared that she has wrapped up the shoot for the second schedule of the film. Apart from Ek Villain 2, Tara has other upcoming exciting projects in the pipeline. The Marjaavaan actress will be seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. She also has the Milan Luthria directorial Tadap which will also feature Sunil Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty in his debut role.