Sushant Singh Rajput’s abrupt and inauspicious end has left his fans, loved ones of in a condition of stun. It has been accounted for that the entertainer kicked the bucket by self-destruction, he was discovered hanging by the fan in his room. His fans and notable characters like Shekhar Suman, Rupa Ganguly have been requesting for a CBI request. The most recent one to go along with them is TV entertainer Tarun Khanna who has been in the industry from most recent 15 years and has been a part of significant shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and RadhaKrishn to give some examples. The entertainer took to his Instagram record to share what he felt on wrong and furthermore requested equity for Sushant by requesting a CBI request.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBaqWtGp6NL/

In his 9-minute-long video Tarun says, “I am an actor in the TV industry and have been working for a long time. In my entire life I haven’t spoken anything apart from my work, friends and family. But today I want to talk about Sushant Singh Rajput because it’s hitting my mind that why am I quiet? A narrative is being presented that he ended his life because he was into depression but I don’t agree to it. He has done a popular show on TV and many big Bollywood films. His last film was directed by Mukesh Chhabra who has given a break to actors like Huma Qureshi, Amit Sadh, Rajukumaar Rao, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and of course him. He had no monetary issues also as he was giving out donations in Crores. I can’t buy the fact that he was depressed due to work. Being a TV actor I can tell you how we are made to work so much and get hardly paid. So I don’t think he would have gone into depression after losing 5-6 films. He was like a ray of hope for actors like us. For us he was our hero so we also hold a right to know what was the actual reason for his death, right?”

He further added, “I didn’t know him well. We used to just meet in the gym. But the people who were close to him like his friend Sandip Ssingh, I saw his interview on one of the leading channels where he started his interview by saying, ‘Kisne bola aapko ki kisine Sushant ko mara hai?’ And gave a clean chit to everyone. Also his girlfriend Rhea Chakroborty who was claiming to be with him in his last days. Why don’t they come ahead and speak? If Police have told them not to so at least say that we are not allowed to talk. But my question is who are you to do that? You are not his family. You have not made him. Being an outsider if I am feeling so bad why can’t he? I have complete trust in the police but I am upset with the fact that no big stars have come ahead and asked for an CBI inquiry. Why? Just because he doesn’t have a godfather here?”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BzS4qTNpPeG/

The actor concluded by saying, “would they have kept mum?” Getting teary eyed at the end of the video Tarun mentions, “It’s been 20 days since he left us and we still don’t know what happened to him. I am feeling frustrated now to give us an answer. I feel bad seeing his father’s visual who lost his son at this young age. I just request powerful people made by us to come out and demand for a CBI inquiry along with Shekhar Suman and Shekhar Kapour Sir.”