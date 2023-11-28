Taylor Swift Among Those Declined Invitation At King Charles III’s Coronation: Says The Royal Expert In His Book

Taylor Swift had allegedly refused performing at King Charles III’s coronation ceremony, reveals the royal expert Omid Scobie in his book. Not only Swift, but other noteworthy performers too declined the invitation.

Taylor Swift refused to attend King Charles III’s coronation?

The American singer and pop star Taylor Swift had allegedly declined attending King Charles III coronation ceremony this year on May 6th. The revelation comes through the book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight For Survival penned by the royal expert, Omid Scobie.

Scobie says in his book that Taylor Swift turned down the invitation to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation ceremony. The decline was quite unexpected. The reason behind her refusal, however, isn’t revealed.

While Swift’s refusal is an enigma at its highest level and certainly coats her response with intrigue, it is also reported that she was busy finalizing the last three concerts in Nashville, Tennessee at the time of the coronation ceremony.

Who else declined King Charles III’s coronation?

Not only Swift, but there were other noteworthy and classic performers as well who refused the invitation to attend King Charles III’s coronation ceremony viz. Harry Styles, Adele, Robbie Williams, and Spice Girls.

‘The royal family has faced a number of P.R. disasters in recent times,’ Simon Jones, the publicist told Rolling Stone in March. ‘And anyone performing at the show would have to consider whether there would be a backlash from appearing amongst their fans.’

Who finally performed at King Charles III’s coronation?

The King Charles III’s coronation ceremony took place in front of 20, 000 fans at Windsor Castle and was streamed LIVE across the world.

Despite the lack of accepted invites, the coronation ceremony did manage to see some shining stars performing at their best. Among them were ‘American Idol’ judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Other popular performers were Andrea Bocelli and Take That.

One of the memorable moments was when Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, began singing along Perry’s ‘Roar’ and ‘Fireworks’.

Tom Cruise sent his best wishes in the form of a pre-recorded message, addressing Charles and Queen Camilla.

On the other hand, Richie disappointed his fans a great deal. His performance at the coronation wasn’t his best which triggered his fans to drop some nasty comments, saying he sounded as Kermit The Frog and An amateur at the karaoke bar.

The ceremony was, however, at the opposite end of the late Queen Elizabeth’s star-studded Platinum Jubilee ceremony which had happened barely a year ago. Popular names such as Alicia Keys, Diana Ross, John, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rod Stewart and Andrea Bocelli made the event successful with their top class performances.

Taylor Swift’s ongoing expansive Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is busier than ever with her expansive Eras Tour.

The tour features 151 shows covering all five continents. Taylor’s much-hyped ongoing Eras Tour has caused such frenzy and stir in her fans that it is now captured in a filmed version of her concert – Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The film is already a big hit amongst Swifties, a term for Swift’s fans.

Omid Scobie’s book is set to debut on Tuesday.