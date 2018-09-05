Share

It’s September 5 today, i.e, Teachers’ Day. A day everyone remembers their favourite gurus who changed the course of their lives. This day is dedicated not only to the teachers who teach children in school, but to anybody who has been seen in the form of a guru. And Bollywood, too, had special message for their teachers on the special day

Joining the likes of Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Kajol, Preity Zinta, Dia Mirza, Anil Kapoor too has thanked all those people who have been influential in his life and made him the person he is today. The Fanney Khan actor took to his Twitter account earlier today and wrote a heartfelt note on Teachers’ Day.

Here’s what the note read: Throughout my life I have met a lot of incredible people who have taught me a lot of valuable life lessons. All those experiences irrevocably shaped me and made me a better version of myself. This Teachers Day, I want to thank everyone who helped me grow, even in the smallest of ways. A special thanks to Roshan Taneja who is and will always be a guiding light for the actor in me. Happy Teachers Day.

Check out his post:

Bollywood has thrown up some lovable, some funny and some pretty teachers and each of them remind us of our own teachers back in school and college. One of them is Anil Kapoor. Not known by many, Anil Kapoor had actually played a teacher in his 1994 film Andaz which also starred Juhi Chawla, Karishma Kapoor and Kader Khan and was directed by David Dhawan.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor is gearing up for his next release Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The movie also stars his daughter Sonam Kapoor. The two will be sharing screen space for the first time. The film also features Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla and is all set to hit the theatres on February 1, 2018.