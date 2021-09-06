‘Koffee with Karan’ is the television’s most controversial chat show hosted by Karan Johar. The upcoming episode of KWK will welcome the team of ‘The Empire’. The latest web-show Empire has created a lot of buzz ever since its release. The plot and the story of the show are based on the novel Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford, which tells the story of Mughal emperor Babur and how he founded the kingdom in India. The star cast of “The Empire” is fulfilled by legendary and versatile actors like Drashti Dhami, Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.



Recently, Drashti shared the promo with a caption, “Koffee with Karan. There definitely might be some coffee to spill while we created this grand show! What is it? To know more please watch the special episode of Koffee Shots with Karan.” The actors can be seen laughing and discussing the show, and engaging in the usual rapid-fire round. The team of The Empire will appear in the special episode of Koffee with Karan.



“They would just know their lines and I would be with my script, wondering which line they would be saying,” says Drashti. When Dino was asked about his look that he took on for the historical show, “I followed an animal. I went with panther.” When asked what animal he is, he said, “I’m a puppy. Everyone loves a puppy.” He replied.



The show is all about chat and fun, Karan usually asks a lot of rapid-fire questions to the guest. In the episode, Karan would be seen asking Drashti, “Who is the current female actor that you consider as your role model?” She quickly quipped, “Your favourite Kang…Priyanka Chopra,” teasing KJo about his feud with Kangana Ranaut. To this, he said, “I am keeping a straight face.” Dino Morea could be seen laughing during this.

Actor and model Dino was also asked what he would do if he woke up as Tiger Shroff? “I will do 3 backflips; moonwalks my way to the airport and go to Maldives because you know what’s in Maldives…” He alluded to actress Disha Patani, He said. Actor Kunal Kapoor who could be seen as Babur, was asked what ‘paigham’ he would send Abhishek Bachchan? “Mere bhai, kabaddi kabaddi kabaddi, I love you buddy.” He said. When KJo asked to the team that who would ‘be the person clicking selfies’ on a battlefield. Kunal answered, “I think that would be you.”



The series also cast stars Aditya Seal, Sahher Bamba, Imaad Shah, Rahul Dev among others in pivotal roles, created by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Mitakshara Kumar. The Empire streams on Disney+ Hotstar.