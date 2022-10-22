Teen Influencer Riva Arora Gets Trolled For Making ‘Cringy’ Videos With Elder Celebs- Deets Inside

Riva Arora, the 12-year-old actress and teen influencer, is trending on social media nowadays. The teen influencer is continuously in the headlines, but unfortunately, for inappropriate reasons. Speaking of Riva, she is just 12 years old and a child actor who has been seen in several films, such as Gunjan Saxena, Manikarnika, and Bharat.

Besides web series like Bandish Bandits, she has also played a small role in Uri as a killed Army officer’s daughter, which helped her to gain recognition and praise.

Riva has a massive fan following on Instagram, where she posts content daily. She collaborates with different artists, which sometimes involves her coupling with elder male celebrities in romantic songs for brief reel-based videos. Recently, because of some short videos shared by Riva, some people got embarrassed by the fad and denounced the actors and Riva’s parents for permitting her to do all that.

Riva’s short videos with some well-known celebrities like Mika Singh and actor Karan Kundrra have become the subject of censure and rebuke for being cringy and repugnant. Netizens are annoyed by her videos where she can be caught romancing 45-year-old Mika Singh and 38-year-old Karan Kundrra.

Take a look at some of the tweets where some people showed contempt in response to Riva’s short videos. A user tweeted “Yikes Karan Kundra is 38 years old and another actor also looks more than 20 years old. Riva Arora (the child actor from URI) is just 12 years old. This video is posted on her Instagram. Her parents are also part of this.”

Another user tweeted “She always seen with grown men. You never see her with girls her own age. This was her birthday party they are all old men!!!! (Minus her little sister). Another user tweeted “It gets worse… here’s a current video that went viral in the media of #KaranKundrra and some other guy doing a “relationship reel” on Instagram with #rivaarora this is vile because SHE IS 12!! HE IS 38!” Look at the big heels they put her in to make her taller.

Nevertheless, it seems like Riva is not ruffled by anything her trolls have to say. In the middle of all the social media trolling, Riva posted some mirror selfies sporting an off-white top with blue shorts. Alongside, she wrote a caption, “Jealousy is the best compliment you can receive.”

It could be a straight retort to her haters. However, besides her obscure post, Riva hasn’t replied to the objection until now. Nor Mika, Karan, or any other celebrity have responded to the ongoing fuss as yet.