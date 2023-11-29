Teen Makeup Influencer’s Suicide Raises Questions On Adolescent Mental Health, Online Bullying, Queer Acceptance In India

Pranshu, a sixteen-year-old Instagram makeup Influencer with over 29.5k followers, committed suicide on 21st of November 2023, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. They hanged themselves to death using their mother’s dupatta when they were alone at home. There is neither a note nor any record of a recent altercation that could clarify immediate cause behind this step, as per the latest police statements.

Pranshu posted a reel on Instagram for the last time on November 12, in a red saree and traditional jewellery. It went viral and brought an enormous explosion of reactions, up to 4000+ hate comments, which is the speculated trigger.

Police have seized the teenager’s smartphone for forensic analysis, and have retained social media handles to examine the online harassment they experienced on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. A 6 member special investigation team will explore the matter in-depth.

Personal Life

Pranshu alias Priyanshu, a Class 10 student in Ujjain Public School, was the only son of Rajendra Yadav and Preeti, who are divorced. Pranshu lived with their mother.

Pranshu’s first Instagram post is dated: 25th November 2021. Nobody perceived this journey could conclude within 2 years of this. They received several collaborations from makeup brands and products to review. They established their following on Instagram through with their finesse. Their mother understood their art and the images of makeup twinning with her, showing a positive bond. She mourns the loss of her only offspring.

Their profile displays spiritual and religious affections towards Shri Krishna and a lively participation in Pooja throughout the year.

Cyber Bullying

Last year, Supreme Court bench highlighted a need to establish regulatory mechanisms against hate speech and criticised the government for failing to act on rising instances of hate speech.

It is unfortunate, vile comments continue to appear on the posts today, days after the suicide.

Adolescent Mental Health and Suicides

Adolescence is a psychologically vulnerable phase of life. A latest neuroanatomical research shows, that the prefrontal cortex does not develop fully until 35 years of age. A teenager is much more susceptible to responding negatively to trolling, cultural shame, and identity confusion.

LGBTQIA+ youth attempt suicide at a rate four times higher than that of their heterosexual and gender conforming classmates, according to recent studies.

Despite the tumultuous family issues, Pranshu was taking a huge leap of self-expression, creativity and identity development.

Queer Acceptance in India

While West has taken up social discourse around gender roles and sexuality seriously, India lags decades behind considering the instance. Negative comments received on the profile highlighted two major themes:

Masculinity

Religious Irreverence

Pranshu took the Pride Month as an opportunity to talk about being a queer in India. They addressed those with a closeted identity, yet to trust the people and who they trust the most and live a life of full expression. They spoke about their journey of acceptance and success, and were hopeful that this is only a start. In one of the stories, they stated:

“Samaaj se ladh ke apni saree baandhi hai, uska pallu toh lehraunga na mai!” ~ Pranshu

(After fighting the societal norms, I have draped this saree; now, I will let its loose end flutter)

Sadly, hate trumps courage, once again!