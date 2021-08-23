Bollywood actress Kangan Ranaut is completing shooting for films one after the other and is also sharing pictures of it with fans. Now recently, by sharing her picture on Instagram, Kangana has told that she has started shooting for ‘Tejas’. Posting the picture, she wrote, ‘Now I am on my next mission. Starting today. Passion is increasing in my heart and the reason for this is my wonderful team.





In this picture, Kangana is seen in uniform and is looking very fabulous. Let us tell you that Kangana will be seen as an Indian Air Force pilot in this film. Kangana has played many different characters before this but for the first time, she is seen in uniform. The story of this film is dedicated to the pilots of the Indian Air Force. The film is being produced under the banner of famous producer Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Productions. Also, Sarvesh Mewada will direct this film. Let us tell you that a long time ago, while showing the first glimpse of it, Kangana told us that she is going to be a part of this film. It has also been learned from the name and poster of the film that this film is not only the story of the brave pilots of the Air Force but also the story of India’s only indigenous Advanced Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.



Earlier, Kangana has recently finished shooting for the film ‘Dhaakad’. Kangana is also very excited about this film. After the shooting of Dhaakad was over, she shared some of her pictures, which fans liked a lot. Although some users trolled her for her bold pictures. While Kangana has completed the shooting of Dhaakad and started shooting for Tejas, on other hand her film ‘Thalaivi’ is ready for release. In this film, she is playing the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Fans loved the trailer of the film and now everyone is excited about the release of this film. Along with this, Kangana is also preparing for a film based on Emergency, in which she will be seen in the role of the country’s first woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He had also shared some pictures of his preparation. Fans are eagerly waiting for all these films of Kangana.



