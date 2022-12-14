Tejasswi Prakash’s Bodyguard Protects Her From Paparazzis Scuffle, Said- ‘Mai Abhi Marega Pakad ke’

Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of Bigg Boss 15, has remained in the spotlight since the show’s conclusion. Tejaswi is also well-known on social media. Every day, his photos and videos go viral on the internet. In the meantime, one of his videos has gone viral. Tejashwi’s bodyguard is seen in this video provoking the photographer. Suddenly, there is a scuffle between the paparazzi in order to photograph Tejasswi. When his bodyguard notices this, he becomes enraged. The video remains in the discussion during this time.

Tejashwi can be seen in the video of attending an event. She was wearing a very hot black dress at the time. However, as soon as Tejashwi leaves, Paparaji begins competing to capture her with his camera. A fight breaks out between them. When the actress’s security guard notices this, he becomes enraged. After that, the paparazzi who were standing nearby began hooting at Tejashwi. Tejashwi’s bodyguard became enraged and said, “Mai Abhi Marega pakad ke, pehle hi Bata Raha hu (I will beat now, I am already telling).” Tejasswi was taken aback by everything he saw. She walks away silently, without saying anything to anyone.

This Video of Tejashwi Prakash has sparked a lot of debate on the internet. Fans are praising her fervently after watching this video. This is why, despite everything, Tejashwi did not lose her cool. On the other hand, the fans appreciate how she handled the situation with dignity. Everyone is praising her and described her as a true star.

Watch video;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Soon to be seen in a Marathi film

In terms of work, Tejasswi Prakash has appeared in Ekta Kapoor’s TV show ‘Naagin-6.’ At the same time, she will be seen in a Marathi film soon. This Marathi film is titled School College Ani Life. Tejashwi plays the role of Indu in this film. Tejashwi has previously appeared in the Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re.