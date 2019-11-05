Tejasswi Prakash’s WhatsApp Gets Hacked, Tells Man Does Vulgar Acts In Video Call

Share

Social media is a double-edged sword. It can be a boon and a bane at the same time depending on how people use it. While it gives to access to connect with everyone geographically near or far, it also puts your personal information and data out there being vulnerable.

Yesterday, the shocking news of Karn Sangini’s lead pair Tejasswi Prakash and Ashim Gulati’s WhatsApp accounts were hacked. While there been many instances in the past where the accounts of celebrities have been hacked but those have been more social ones like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. WhatsApp is a rather personal social media account and one does most of the personal chats on the same.

About having her account hacked, the actress said, “The person who has hacked my phone is chatting with my contacts in a very friendly tone and sharing a link, asking them to send the code that they receive. Then, as soon as they send him the code on WhatsApp, he does video calling. Once you answer the call, you will see the most disgusting sight of a man performing an obnoxious act.”

Added Tejasswni, “Yesterday, I was busy shooting for a special episode for Colors TV in Mira Road. Suddenly, I got a video call on the set when I was surrounded by many people. As soon as I answered the call, I saw a nude man on it. I was shaken by the sight of it and thought to myself how disgusting it is.”

We then asked which of her friends received these dirty video calls. She said, “I got a call from Karishma Tanna, Tanya Sharma and many other actresses. They were also shocked. It is embarrassing because first of all you are a girl and on top of that, an actress. As friends, they called me showing concern, but what about those who are just working associates and don’t know me so closely? What would be their impression of me after this incident?”

Tejasswi has already reported of this disgraceful act to the cybercrime. Said the actress,”I called up cyber crime cell. They asked me to register a complaint at the police station near my residence in Goregaon. But since I was shooting till about 3 am in the night, I couldn’t go to the cops. However, I will be heading to the police station very soon.”

Tejasswi is aware that her Karn Sangini co-star Aashim Gulati’s WhatsApp has also been hacked. She mentioned, “I spoke to him as well. He told me that from the last three days, his WhatsApp isn’t working only. It’s quite strange that both of us are facing this issue at the same time. What’s shocking and beyond my belief is how the person still continues sending messages and doing video calls