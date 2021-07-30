The Greek God is all set to make his way to web series after Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan. According to reports, Hrithik Roshan will make his debut in a Hindi remake of a British thriller called “The Night Manager” based on a book by John le Carre.

Nabha Natesh, a Telugu actress shall be seen playing a lead alongside Hrithik according to some internal reports. She will be joining the other actresses of South India in making a debut of such a high profile.

“Nannu Dochukunduvate” is Nabha’s first South Indian debut opposite Sudheer Babu, where the actress managed to impress the public with her acting skills. On the contrary, Hrithik is seemed to be busy making preparations for his next film opposite the diva Deepika Padukone for the first time in his career.

Instagram account with director Siddharth Anand, and Deepika Padukone with a caption, “This gang is ready for taking off. #Fighter”. The movie shall be the first franchise of aerial action in Indian Cinema. In an interview, Anand said that the film is the most ambitious and he is proud to have the passion and vision of Ajit as his partner in the movie. “This film is our attempt to create not only the first aerial action franchise in India but also put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences.”, he said at the interview.

In the Hindi remake of “The Night Manager”, Hrithik will be seen playing the role of Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston in the original film), and Natesh is all set to join the team playing the opposite lead role in the movie. She is considered to be among the top actresses of the Telugu industry and it seemed to be having vast popularity in the region. In an interview with Pink Villa, Hrithik said that there can be multiple looks in possession of the actor in the film working on his attire, diction, as well as physicality. There is also a rumor that Manoj Bajpayee is also a part of the web series.