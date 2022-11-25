“Tera Kya Hoga Lovely,” Starring Ileana D’Cruz & Randeep Hooda, Will Premiere At IFFI

Balwinder Singh Janjua, who also collaborated with Randeep on the Netflix series “Cat,” directed the movie.

The premiere of actor Randeep Hooda’s new movie “Tera Kya Hoga Lovely,” in which Ileana D’Cruz plays the female protagonist, is scheduled for November 25 at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is now taking place in Goa.

Balwinder Singh Janjua, who also collaborated with Randeep on the Netflix series “Cat,” directed the movie. Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is a social comedy that is set in Haryana and shines a light on societal issues. It was written by Balwinder himself in collaboration with Rupinder Chahal, Anil Rodhan, and Kunal Mandekar.

Regarding the IFFI 2022 gala premiere, Randeep stated, “I am happy to have ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ screened at IFFI and it is for the first time fans will see this remarkable film. Though it does it in a lighthearted manner, it addresses a significant issue. We are collaborating for the first time and are trying to live up to the audience’s expectations.

The movie is the first time Randeep and Illeana have worked together as actors, and it demonstrates how the dark-skinned girl, who experiences social prejudice, tries to confront the issue of society’s fixation with fair skin. Added Ileana D’Cruz, “I think it’s uncommon to see a movie that can make you laugh while simultaneously conveying a powerful message, but Tera Kya Hoga Lovely does just that. We at Sony Pictures International Productions are all eager for fans to see the movie for the first time, including our director Balwinder Singh Janjua. We appreciate IFFI for providing a spectacular premiere for this movie and allowing us to attend.”

The movie “Tera Kya Hoga Lovely,” which was produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in collaboration with Movie Tunnel Productions, will soon be seen in theatres.