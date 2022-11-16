Teresa Giudice Discloses Her Most Favorite Memory From Her Wedding To Luis Ruelas Says, “It Was Surreal”

American TV personality Teresa Giudice is still enjoying the joyful moments of her marriage to Louie Ruelas. “My favourite memory is when the doors opened and I began my walk down the aisle to ‘Ave Maria,'” The Real Housewives of New Jersey actor discussed in an interview. “It was so magical and so surreal.”

Ruelas and Giudice married on Aug 6 and around 220 guests attended their wedding at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey. Giudice’s 4 daughters, Audriana, Gia, Gabriella, and Milania, whom she shares with her ex-spouse Joe Giudice were also there by her side. Similarly, Ruelas’s sons Nicholas and David were also there from his past relationship.

Teresa sported a custom Mark Zunino Atelier blush mermaid gown with 300 yards of hand-draped English netting. The train was as long as 100 inches, wrapped in pearl and crystal fragments, with stretched-out white beaded night gloves. Her veil was embellished with 3 hearts and the words sempre insieme, which signifies “always together” in Italian. Teresa matched the gown with a diamond crown and white lace gloves.

Many guests attended the wedding including Dolores Catania, Giudice’s RHONJ costars Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, as well as Real Housewives of Dubai breakout Chanel Ayan, Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, Real Housewives of Miami‘s Alexia Nepola, Real Housewives of New York City alums Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley, and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, and Phaedra Parks.

The decoration for the couple’s wedding incorporated white linens, gold accents, and luxuriant floral displays comprising 2 big hearts formed of white flowers and lofty, pouring centrepieces.