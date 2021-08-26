Recently, Teyana Taylor underwent emergency surgery in Miami after she found out several lumps in her breasts during the episodes of, We Got Love Teyana & Iman. Dr. Altman, her physician organized a biopsy on the dense tissue of the breast of Teyana and sent out the samples to the pathology.

Luckily, there was nothing wrong with the breasts of Teyana despite some complications in the process, as per the physician. Teyana admitted that she hopes this is the last time she goes through this. Cancer seems to be running in her family and thus, it is quite scarry for her and Iman as well.

After conducting the surgery on Teyana’s underarms and chest, she was encouraged by her doctor to wait for six weeks until she can lift her kids. She stated, “It’s tough, I’m definitely overwhelmed because I miss my kids so much, I miss Iman so much”, being confessional during the recovery away from her family.

She went on to say that she thinks it is probably the longest she has been apart from her family and going back home to her kids is her priority at the moment. Later, she was welcomed back home in Atlanta with a small but sweet celebration. She was also gifted homemade cards and a bouquet from her beautiful kids.

She went on saying, “Oh my gosh, it’s so great to see them right now because honestly this week in Miami has been very, very emotional for me because it’s very seldom that we’re apart. Junie is so loving and caring”. However, she still felt hesitant holding her six-month-old kid Rue due to the soreness that was still there.

Though the chronic condition of Teyana led to some complications during her pregnancy and as per the presumptions made by the doctors, this caused her current lumps.