‘That’s Why I…’: Sonam Kapoor Reveals Why She Married Businessman Anand Ahuja; Read Here!

On May 8, 2018, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja got married in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. The adorable couple welcomed their first child Vayu on August 20 this year. Many fans believe that their love life is nothing short of a fairy tale. Sonam recently shared why she married businessman Anand Ahuja.

Recently, Sonam shared an adorable story on her Instagram handle with the embedded post. She appreciated the role of a father in the growth as well as the development of a child.

The embedded post that Sonam shared addressed the dads. It said that the daughter notices when a father holds his wife’s hand or when he gently puts his hand on the small of his wife’s back. A daughter sees when he listens (or not) to his wife, while she is talking. She also sees him staring at his phone, ignoring the world around him. A daughter is learning from a father how she should expect to be talked to, talked about, honored and cared for, and loved. A daughter is watching every single thing a father does. She concluded, “Raise your game.”

In reaction to this, Sonam wrote, “That’s why Rhea Kapoor and I picked Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani because Sunita Kapoor picked right. I am giving mom credit…”

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja revealed the name of their son, Vayu. They said that he is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem, and Madhav. He is the incredibly powerful lord of the wind.