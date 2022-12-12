The 70-year-Old Star Wars Actor Gary Friedkin Passes Away Due To Covid-19 Complications!

Actor Gary Friedkin, famed for his appearances in both Star Wars and Happy Days, died at 70. Complications from contracting COVID-19 ultimately proved fatal for him. “Gary settled in his life to the fullest, providing many smiles to his family and many friends while never allowing the hurdles he encountered get in his way,” the Tribune Chronicle said in the wake of his death. Gary brought joy to many lives and inspired countless more to create their own “Gary tale.”

The Passing

According to the Youngstown, Ohio Tribune Chronicle, Gary Friedkin, well known for his roles as Clarence the Cook on “Happy Days” and in the 1982 comedy “Young Doctors in Love,” passed away on December 2 due to complications with COVID-19.

With his brother Alan and sister-in-law Carol at his side, the short actor, born on November 23, 1952, in Youngstown, “went away gently” at Hospice House.

His web obituary said that “he suffered through three and a half weeks in the medical critical care unit at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, owing to complications of COVID-19.”

Gary was physically little, but he was a giant in the eyes of his loved ones. His loved ones will carry on his memory by telling tales about him for years to come. The online eulogy thanked “the great team of St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital MICU for the concern and empathy they provided Gary and his family in his last days, especially Dr. Goodwin, who led the family through this terrible time.”

Gary’s first cinematic appearance was in the “Wizard of Oz” parody “Under the Rainbow” from 1981. In addition to his uncredited appearance in “Blade Runner,” he played an Ewok in the 1983 film “Return of the Jedi.” In 2016, he appeared in “Mother’s Day,” a film directed by Garry Marshall.

A wonderful son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, and friend, he was a blessing to everyone who met him. Gary made the most of every day, never allowing the challenges he encountered stop him from making his loved ones and friends laugh. The obituary said that Gary brought joy to many lives and inspired countless others to share their unique “Gary story.”