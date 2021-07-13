The Art Of Making The Perfect Monsoon Bread Pakodas

It’s monsoon, ladies! And what can we crave more than sizzling hot bread pakoras?

Cooking is an art, and we are the artists. We are what we call kitchen scientists! We, foodies, are always trying our luck baking this and boiling that. Sweet is for summer, spicy is for winter while monsoons ask for a variety of mouth-watering food items. We don’t know what science it is but break pakodas remain one of the most loved rainy season snacks. If you don’t know it already, this article provides its step-by-step recipe.

It’s true. You can find several recipes online, but this remains close to my heart because I practically discovered this kind! One day, I was just craving some bread pakodas when I added every favorite item of mine in it!

Ingredients:

Potatoes Garlic/Garlic paste Onions Bread Cumin seeds Chilli powder Turmeric powder Coriander powder Mustard seeds Garam masala Cheese (preferably mozzarella) Mayonnaise Gram flour

How to prepare to stuff:

Boil the potatoes in the cooker until they soften. Rinse them in running cold water, and let them go cold. Peel them off once cold, and cut the potatoes in pieces or mash them. In a pan, heat oil and wait for a minute or two. Add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, sliced onions, and garlic. Let them cook for a minute. Be careful not charring them. Add the cut potatoes. Add required salt, chili powder, coriander powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, and mix well. Let the mixture cook for 5-8 minutes.

How to prepare the outer layer of your pakodas:

Take the required amount of gram flour and add water. Make a paste. Add semolina(sooji) to make it crispy. Let the paste wait for some time.

How to make bread pakodas:

Take bread. Spread garlic paste on it. Take some prepared stuffing, and spread evenly on the bread. Now add mayonnaise and mozzarella cheese. Take another bread and place it on the prepared base. Now dip it whole in the prepared gram flour paste. Deep fry till it turns golden brown. Repeat until your tummy is satisfied!

Your bread pakodas are ready! Take out a plate of pakodas and make yourself an adrakwali chai and enjoy yourself on the window watching the rain!