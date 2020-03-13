The Benefits of Online Therapy

Share

We’re all trying to improve our health, but many of us only focus on the physical aspects. We try to eat healthy food, make sure our love life is going smoothly, and we exercise. All of these steps can indeed be good for you, but being mindful of your mental health is important, too.

Depression, stress, sleep, anxiety, and family or relationship problems can have an impact on your mental health, and it can feel like you have no place to talk to anyone about it. That’s where online therapy comes in. Help from anywhere, at any time. Let’s explain.

What is Online Therapy?

Online therapy isn’t some anonymous person on a message board giving you advice. Rather, it’s therapy from real, licensed therapists who have spent years studying to help people. Online therapy resources tend to have forums and content to help people of all needs, and if you want to subscribe to their plan, you can speak to a licensed therapist.

Online therapy does cost money, but because it’s done remotely, the cost may be a lot less. Here are some benefits of online therapy.

Communicate on Your Schedule

We all have different schedules, and not everyone works a traditional 9-5. Instead, you may work odd hours or work so much, you have no time to see a therapist. The beauty of online therapy is that it’s easy to find a therapist who will work on your schedule. Not to mention, you can send them a message and they will get back to you as soon as possible.

Communicate Your Own Way

We did mention that online therapy allows you to communicate through messages. You don’t have to have a face-to-face conversation with a therapist if you don’t want to. Instead, you can communicate through text or voice messages. While texting and voice take away the body language, it does allow you to talk to a therapist when you’re in an area where you can’t speak. It’s great for people who may have difficulties opening up to a therapist face-to-face.

Speaking of face-to-face, video chatting allows you to communicate in that way, too, if you so wish. Most therapy websites allow for a few video sessions per month.

Pay as You Go

Therapy can be expensive, and quite often, you may not know how much you pay for until you get the bill. With online therapy, however, it’s much easier for you to know what you’re paying. You’re billed monthly, and many therapy resources allow you to cancel any time, for any reason.

Connect With the Best Fit for You

Another part of online therapy that is so alluring is that you can connect with a therapist or counselor who is the best fit for the job. If you prefer an older therapist, you can choose one. If you have a gender preference, you can choose a male or female therapist.

If you find that your therapist isn’t a good fit, it’s easy for you to switch therapists to find one who is better for the job. Everyone has their own needs, and sometimes, even the best therapists may not be a good fit, but that’s okay. With some trial and error, you can find the therapist who is right for you.

Licensed Therapists Trained to Handle Many Problems

Online therapy, as we said before, has licensed therapists who know how to handle all of life’s problems. From mental health issues like depression to family problems, there’s a licensed therapist for every situation. Usually, you can fill out a questionnaire to help you connect to the therapist who is fit for the job. Not to mention, you can find a therapist who practices in a certain treatment method. Some people may benefit from cognitive behavioral therapy, while others may benefit from an alternative method.

It’s Just as Effective as Traditional Therapy

Some people may be skeptical of online therapy, but all research seems to point to online therapy being as effectual as normal therapy. In fact, because you have so many more options to communicate, some people may find that they prefer it to traditional therapy.

It’s Safe

You may wonder about your privacy. Online therapy can allow you more privacy, because you’re communicating from home and not visiting an office where someone you know may see you. However, you may question your data. Luckily, online therapy sites use encryption to keep your conversations safe, and just like traditional therapists, what you talk about to your therapist is between the two of you.

Try it Now

If you need help, online therapy can let you heal as soon as possible. Websites such as BetterHelp are well-equipped to give you therapy on your own schedule and your own terms. Try it today and see if it’s good for you.

