The Best Looks We’ve Seen So Far On The Venice Film Festival Red Carpet!

Living La Dolce Vita, Hollywood lands on the red carpet of The Venice Film Festival, dazzling the floating city, with its bold and baring attire. The award season continues with The Venice Film Festival, premiering the most anticipated movies of the year, such as Anna De Armas “Blonde” or Harry Styles “Don’t Worry Darling.” As much as we are excited about the films, we can’t get over the pure glamour served to us by Hollywood’s biggest and boldest.

Here are some of the best looks that we’ve seen so far on the Italian red carpet:-

Tessa Thompson

Tessa looked absolutely breathtaking in a red number by Elie Saab couture. The beautiful dress featured a dramatic hood with a floor length sweeping train, with matching red tights. Tessa teamed up the look with a bold red lip, a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps, and a matching Brandon Blackwood Purse. Tessa’s look was very camp and definitely the best one yet.

Timotheé Chalamet

Red seems to be quite the theme here, as Timotheé Chalamet stepped onto the red carpet in a statement piece by Halder Ackerman. The jumpsuit was made out of a shiny fabric, with a bare back, showing off a lot of skin. Tim paired it with some simple black shoes. Even though there wasn’t much accessorizing, the outfit killed on it’s own. Twitter exploded with people swooning over Hollywood Heartthrob’s outfit, the moment he stepped onto the red carpet.

Jodie Turner Smith

The Queen and Slim star dazzled the red carpet in a very high fashion piece from Gucci’s 2023 Resort Collection. The outfit featured a sheer pink lace dress, with a pair of white lace up thigh high boots, and powder blue, elbow length latex gloves. A pair of colorful earrings, a pair of sunglasses, and a diamond choker finished the look. The look was very futuristic chic, and quite different from the simple elegant looks we are used to seeing on the red carpet.

Simone Ashley

The breakout Bridgerton star decided to channel the old Hollywood glamour, in a beautiful plece by Armani Prive. Ashley radiated elegance in a strapless red stain gown, with a simple neckline with a distinctive scroll like feature tied up in the back. The look was styled with some bvlgari jewellery, including a diamond necklace, minimalistic diamond earrings, and a ring. Simone looked like an absolute glamour goddess, and rocked the red carpet in an old fashioned manner.

Cate Blanchett

The Ocean’s & star and Twitter’s “Mommy”, decided to channel her inner floral goddess as she showed up in a Schiaparelli jumpsuit from Fall 2022 haute couture collection, designed by Daniel Roseberry. The design featured an elaborate neckline with real blossoms, and rest of the jumpsuit entirely black with a velvety finish, making the floral neckline the main element of the outfit. Cate looked absolutely gorgeous, and her creative use of flowers took the look to the next level.