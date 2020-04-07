Many qualified scientists and nutritionists will share the opinion that garlic is one of, if not the most potent natural remedy known to man. The antibiotic properties are so numerous and they include helping to fight against many parasites and infections that may present themselves. It also has the added ability to get rid of both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. Garlic is a great tonic for cleansing the body and it consists of several elements that can help to lymph and blood flow around the body. It’s great for treating the candida fungus known to cause thrush and the people who have actually tried it, have been amazed at what it’s able to do with other fungal, viral and parasitic diseases as well. A tonic has been developed in which you can keep a bottle of it handy just in case anything should suddenly arise. Keep reading to find out more.

Ingredients:

¼ cup chopped onion

2 hot fresh peppers

2 tablespoons of turmeric powder / 2 pieces of turmeric root

2 tablespoons of grated horseradish

700 ml organic apple cider vinegar

¼ cup chopped garlic

¼ cup grated ginger

Directions:

Put on a pair of gloves before preparation, then add all the ingredients except the vinegar in a bowl and mix. Pour mixture into a Mason jar. Get the vinegar and pour in Mason jar until filled. For best results ensure that 2/3 of the mixture are all dry ingredients. Seal jar tightly and shake. Store jar in a dry cool place for 2 weeks and shake a few times daily. When the 2 weeks have passed, get a strainer then put a piece of gauze in it and squeeze the ingredients together allowing to strain. Store in a cool dry place. No need for refrigeration. Use the remainder of dry ingredients to cook instead of discarding them.

This tonic can be used in various stews or for making salads. It’s advised that you take precaution when using this tonic. It’s very hot and the flavor is very strong. You can use lemon, lime or orange slices to ease the burning after consumption.

Never use water to dilute the tonic as this will decrease the effect. One tablespoon daily is enough to strengthen the immune system and fight colds. Increase your daily dosage until you consume enough to fill a small liquor glass. If you are troubled with serious diseases, your dosage should be 5-6 times every day. All the ingredients are natural, so pregnant women will not have a problem taking this tonic.

Health Benefits Apart from its antibiotic nature, it has a double edge effect in which it destroys both good and bad bacteria, which unfortunately leaves your body open to other infections and diseases. However, the eradication of the good bacteria is very minimum while the primary function is to help bacteria to grow while getting rid of bad micro-organisms and pathogens.