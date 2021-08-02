The Black Widow Has Filed A Lawsuit Against Disney.

Disney is being sued by Scarlett Johansson for a contract breach after the company streamed her new film Black Widow simultaneously with the release of the cinema.

In the era of Covid-19, the film managed to set a record at the box office with a gross of $218 million in the first weekend. However, after the first weekend, the receipts of the box office fell sharply, and according to Johansson, she lacked the benefits of the potential income earned by the movie.

In response to the accusations made by Scarlett, Disney marked it as “fully complied” with the contract, and that any case brought in by Johansson shall have no merit.

According to the actress, Marvel Studios (a unit of Disney) promised her that “Black Widow” will only release at the theatres. She understood this as a “window” of time that shall pass before its streaming- at least 90 days before its streaming.

During the Corona pandemic, several studios of Hollywood opted for bypassing the cinemas, and various of them had to be closed and had to release their films online. Now, most of the studios seem to be reopened including Warner Brothers, and Disney choosing to maintain a strategy of dual release for the big-budget films.

“Black Widow” took around $80m in the sales of tickets over the first weekend in North America and $78m on a global basis and around $60m in the rentals of Disney+ Premier Access. As per some sources who are close to the actress, Johansson lost around $50m.

An Attack that is “Shameless”

It was claimed by Disney that the strategy of dual release has been enhancing the actress’s ability to earn the additional compensation over the $20m received by her to date. There has been a statement that the legal action taken by Scarlett was “especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic”. According to them, Disney Studios has been shamelessly trying to attack her.