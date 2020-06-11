Until the other day he was the blue eyed boy of Hollywood, a heavy weight film producer whose studio had bankrolled some of the biggest hits, including Oscar winning films. But today Harvey Weinstein has turned into just another bad egg, a predator on the prowl, one itching to lay his beefy hands on nubile female flesh. His targets were young winnable actresses, all in awe of the big man and the quid pro quo that he offered for exclusive massage sessions and a lot more was a role in his films, a gateway to stardom.

Skeletons have been tumbling down the cupboard with more and more Hollywood actresses – some of them include world renowned like Angelina Jolie and Gyanneth Paltrow – accusing Bernstein of sexual harassment. The movie mogul has put up a weak defence asserting that as per his recollections the stories were a lot different and the sex (ahem) was always consensual. There are, however, few takers for this theory as Weinstein is no Rudolf Valentino to have women falling all over him. The porcine faced, obese and ageing film tycoon’s personality or charm could not have drawn women to him like a magnet.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that our own Aishwarya Rai too had been a potential target and Weinstein had made every possible effort to get the Miss World alone so that he could do the dirty on her. Her female agent however saved the beauty from the beast’s advances.

In the wake of this scandal, an actress had send a worldwide post to all women who had been sexually harassed to respond with just the two words ‘Me too’ – and thousands of responses came flooding in. So there are many Wensteins around using their clout to get women to submit albeit unwillingly to the Lotharios and their unbridled libidos.

The casting couch

Speaking on the subject, another Indian ex-Miss World and international singer and actor Priyanka Chopra in a candid interview admitted that there were a number of Weinsteins in Bollywood and in other industries who prey on pretty damsels approaching them for roles in films. The irony is that this is not a gender- based problem and even male actors have been approached for sexual favours in lieu of acting opportunities. While Priyanka has stopped short of naming names, the insiders in these industries are fully aware of who these black sheep are and how they operate, their close knit circles and also the names of their victims and those who got away but lost out on coveted roles.

Many actresses in South Indian cinema have openly come out with stories of their sordid experiences and the embarrassing moments that they faced while in the company of the bad wolves on the hunt for their pound of flesh. It is a mistaken impression that only the producers or the directors of films are the culprits who seek such favours.

Where newcomers are concerned even the technicians too are known to make their advances and as for the heroes, some of them demand it as a matter of right and if they are turned down they use their clout to ensure that the heroine is dropped from their film like a hot potato.

One famous Kannada hero is reported to have told a leading heroine who had worked with him that she was the only one he had not slept with and the sole reason for that was that she was the daughter of his mentor. A Hindi film maker, now long retired, is supposed to have publicly declared that the route to stardom is through his bedroom.

Do actresses compromise?

When a leading film star in the Malayalam film industry, Dileep, stood accused of having allegedly paid gangsters to molest and actress an record the molestation as an act of revenge against her for sabotaging his first marriage, a veteran actor and Lok Sabha MP, the president of the Actors Association, AMMA, Innocent, had dropped hints about actresses who were willing to compromise for roles. Here the slur was on the women who had no qualms on warming the beds of whoever could give them a leg up in the industry. Mercifully, he did not drop names but it was as clear as daylight that sexual favours in exchange for roles was very much in vogue in the industry.

While touching actresses and group dancers, etc inappropriately is always part for the course, seeking much more and also doing their utmost to get it is second nature to some top industry people and women in cinema often find it extremely difficult to fend off all this unwelcome attention. Yet it is an indisputable fact that any kind of compromising might at best bring in its wake a role or two but thereafter one has to rise on one’s own steam and if she is found deficient in the acting department the offers would dry up very fast.

Shun the black sheep

In the case of Harvey Weinstein every single body of which he was a member has shown him the door, his wife has filed for divorce and he has also been sacked from the company that he founded. The massive loss of face suffered by Hollywood has been redeemed to an extent by this quick action despite his exalted status. It is time for the Indian film industry too to identify these potential rapists, who are adept in manufacturing consent and have no scruples about demanding favours from actresses young enough to be their daughters, isolate them and weed them out before they can do any more damage. The industry should close ranks around the unfortunate victims of lust and ensure that justice is rendered to them where the cases of molestation come up. Ultimately, the women in the industry should also be on their guard, fight for their legitimate rights and strive to keep the predators at bay.