The Classic Tum Bin Completes 20 Years

Twenty years back the romantic musical Tum Bin marked the successful debut of the movie’s writer-director Anubhav Sinha and producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The movie also starred Priyanshu Chatterjee, Raqesh Bapat, Sandali Sinha and Himanshu Malik. The movie became a rage at that time and the music of the film was immensely popular and was at the top of all musical countdowns at that time.

The sale of music cassettes of Tum Bin broke all records very quickly and according to trade reports, more than 2 lakh music cassettes were sold within no time. The melodious music was composed by Nikhil-Vinay and the lyrics were written by Faaiz Anwar. Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar joined forces for Aapko Ko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai(2003), Tum Bin 2(2016) and Thappad(2020) after Tum Bin. Their future ventures include Anek and a movie directed by Hansal Mehta.

In an interview with Delhi Times, Bhushan Kumar says, “It feels surreal. From taking ahead my father’s vision to today producing films and continuing the main goal of T-Series as a music label, my team and I are grateful to God for a successful 20 years. Tum Bin will always remain special to me. I trust Anubhav’s vision and his faith in me helped us make a film and music that broke records. I am glad we are working together even today giving our audience films that they will love.”

Talking to Delhi Times Anubhav says, “I remember it was early 2000 when I was shooting a music video for T-Series at 3 am, and Bhushan called me. He asked me, ‘Sir shall we make a film?’ Eighteen months later, we released one. Looking at the crowd thronging the box office, our Mumbai distributor, Vimal Agarwal, with all his experience, said, ‘Sir, yeh toh opening lag gayi apni’. That was Tum Bin. Bhushan and I didn’t know that night that one day we would celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film. That was the beginning of a relationship with Bhushan, which has reached a stage where none of us can instantly answer how many films we are doing together today. Thank you, Bhushan for the break and everything thereafter.”

Talking about the star cast Priyanshu Chatterjee went on to star as the main lead in Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai after Tum Bin He also worked in movies like Pinjar, Madhoshi, Bhoothnath, Hate Story 2, Baadshaho and Shikara. Sandali Sinha worked in movies like Pinjar, Om, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. Raqesh Bapat made an appearance in the musical Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and also became a very popular face on TV. Before Tum Bin Himanshu Malik had appeared in movies like Kamasutra: A Tale of Love and Jungle. But Tum Bin turned out to be his big break where he got recognition. Post Tum Bin he acted in Khwahish, LOC Kargil, Rakht, Yamla Pagla Deewana and 3 Storeys.