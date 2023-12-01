The Fairytale Transformation Of Jr. Babita Phogat. Be Ready To Be Stunned!

The transformation of Suhani Bhatnagar a.k.a. Jr. Babita Phogat is giving netizens a serious run for their money. After her 2016 debut in Dangal, Suhani stepped away from the limelight. But now netizens are shocked to see how much she has changed over time.

Suhani Bhatnagar a.k.a. Jr. Babita Phogat

Bollywood movies have given us many child actors who remain etched in our memories long after the movie is done with its impact. For example, Darsheel Safari in Taare Zameen Per.

And…Suhani Bhatnagar in Dangal.

You might know Suhani by a different name – Jr. Babita Phogat. Now we are sure your memory has brought you an innocent cute face of a little girl, unsure of her tyrant father’s decision of turning her and her elder sister into wrestlers.

Stunning transformation of Suhani Bhatnagar

Dangal came in 2016 and received stunning global success.

Suhani Bhatnagar left a deep impact with her stellar performance as Jr. Babita Phogat which was then led by Sanya Malhotra afterwards as Sr. Babita Phogat.

Suhani as the child actor had left such a mark with her role that fans were eager to see her next project. Though she never appeared in anything else, today we bring you the stunning transformation she has gone through all these years. Netizens are amazed, we are amazed and we are sure you’ll be left speechless too.

Suhani hasn’t broken all ties with Bollywood

She has close to 30,000 followers on Instagram currently. Her latest picture belongs to November 25, 2021. She still hasn’t taken up to be active on social media.

While the reason for such a decision isn’t clear, she hasn’t broken all ties from Bollywood. She has posted many pictures in which she is interacting with Bollywood stars, especially her team from Dangal. She also sports a good friendship with the singer Neha Kakkar.

Fans’ reaction to Suhani’s transformation

Suhani won the Star Screen Award for Best Child Actor in 2017. Her fans never miss to drop their love in the comment section.

Comments like ‘So beautiful in the world’, ‘Cute smile’, ‘Looking very pretty’ keep showing up.

Other prompts like ‘Kaha gum ho (where are you)’ and ‘Tum wo dangal wali girl ho kiyaa (you are Dangal girl, right)’ show that her fans are still waiting for the diva to make a comeback.

About Dangal

Directed by Nilesh Tiwari and produced by Aamir Khan, Dangal came in 2016 with a mix of new and old star cast viz. Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Waim (Jr. Geeta Phogat), Suhani Bhatnagar (Jr. Babita Phogat), Fatima Sana Shaikh (Sr. Geeta Phogat), Sanya Malhotra (Sr. Babita Phogat), Aparshakti Khurana, and more.

Dangal is a biography based on the life of the ex-wrestler Mahaveer Singh Phogat. Mahaveer Phogat had the dream of winning a gold medal but failed to do so. Events take place in such a way that he decides to prepare his two little daughters for wrestling. His single motivation is to fulfill his dream. He trains his daughters for Commonwealth Games regardless of facing numerous social stigmas and preconceived notions.

Dangal went on to become a record-smashing trendsetting movie in global cinema. It was made with the budget of Rs. 70 crores and went on to earn a jaw-dropping Rs. 2,024 crores ((USD $250 million) worldwide. Till to this date, Dangal remains the only movie crossing Rs. 2000 crores mark.