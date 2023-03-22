“The Fan Clubs….” Harshad Arora Reveals If He Is In Pressure Due To SaiRat Fans

Star Plus’ popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin recently saw the entry of Harshad Arora as Dr. Satya Adhikari. Harshad Arora will play the role of Sai’s new love interest in the show. Fans are already liking the chemistry between Harshad and Ayesha Singh aka Sai. However, no one can deny the fact that the original leads Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh enjoy a huge fan following as a reel couple. Despite Harshad Arora’s entry, ‘SaiRat’ fans are keen to see their favorite couple, Virat and Sai together. Now, Harshad Arora has reacted to the pressure from SaiRat fans and how he is dealing with it.

In a recent interview, when Harshad Arora was asked if he is in pressure due to the show’s earlier fan following, the actor denied being in any pressure. The ‘Beintehaa’ actor said he doesn’t think about fan clubs while signing for a show. According to Harshad, he chose the show only because he liked this character. He said:

“I have no pressure at all and whenever I am taking up a show, I don’t think about a fan club. I do it if I like a character.

The ‘Beintehaa’ actor also revealed how his co-star Ayesha Singh informed him about him trending on Twitter after his entry episode. Harshad Arora believes it’s a positive sign for him that the show was continuously trending post his entry. The actor said he is happy and feeling encouraged with the positive response he is getting for his character.

“The fan clubs are already made because recently Ayesha was telling me that I was trending on Twitter. The show was trending on Twitter so that is big news and a positive sign for me. The audience has received the introduction of the character very well. It is very encouraging and a boost for an actor”, Harshad said in the interview.

Praises For Niel Bhatt and Ayesha Singh

Apart from his entry, the ‘Dahleez’ actor also praised co-stars Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh for a warm welcome on the show. He called Ayesha an exceptional actress and stated that her friendly nature left a long-lasting impression on him. Harshad finds it a rare quality in Ayesha, that despite being the face of a popular show, she stays so grounded. The ‘Beintehaa’ actor also revealed how Neil Bhatt’s relaxed and professional attitude during a scene helped him work in a pleasant way.