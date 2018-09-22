Share

After the huge success of ‘Satyamev Jayate’ John Abraham, Nikhi Advani And Bhushan Kumar come back together with one another for a thriller drama titled ‘Batla House’. The first look of John Abraham “Batla House” was released on Friday.

‘Batla House’ is based on a real life incident about the Delhi spot where a shootout took place in 2008. In this movie the ‘Force’ star will depict the role inspired, by Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who spearheaded the encounter. As the tagline says ‘the story of India’s most decorated/controversial cop, the case was about this one man who has had 70 encounters, a record 22 convictions from 30 cases and 9 gallantry awards.

John Abraham says “being recognized for films like ‘Madras café’ and ‘Parmanu’ I automatically gravitate towards scripts like ‘Batla House’, Ritesh blew me over with his precision in the story telling as well as emotional roller coaster Of the characters .I am truly excited to bring this story alive to audiences”.

The film is directed by Nikhil Advani and produced by T -Series, em may entertainment and JA entertainment in association with Bake My cake films,The film will release on 15th august 2019, written by Ritesh Shah.

Slatted to release on august 15,2019 this movie will clash with Rajkumar Rao’s Made in China and Ayan’s Mukherji’s Brahmastra